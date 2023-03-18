ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Plate Semi-final 2

The second plate semi-final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) go up against Mid-East Metals (MEM) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, March 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Emirates NBD CKT Club won six out of their seven group-stage matches and finished at the top of the Group B points table. They also won their last match against DCS Starlets by 15 runs.

Mid-East Metals, on the other hand, won five out of their seven group stage matches and finished third in the Group B points table. They won their last match against DCS Starlets by 65 runs.

ECC vs MEM Match Details

The second plate semi-final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 18 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ECC vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Plate Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 18 March, 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE.

ECC vs MEM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground is primarily batting-friendly. Spinners have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer. Once set, the batters can look to play their shots and score.

Teams will prefer chasing here, with the average first-innings score being 160 runs.

ECC vs MEM Form Guide (Last Match)

Emirates NBD CKT Club: W

Mid-East Metals: W

ECC vs MEM probable playing 11s for today’s match

ECC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ECC Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Anuradha Ekanayake, Hasitha Shamika, Vaibhav Singh, Umar Sultan, Anuj Thakur, Shahjahan Mezhukkatttil Hassainar, Anurag Nishad, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Imran-IV.

MEM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MEM Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Haroon Altaf, Sana Ul-Haq, Awais Noor, Muhammad Asif, Zar Muhmmad, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Tehran Khan, Muhammad Qaiser, Mustafa Ayub.

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf (5 matches, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 128.21)

Yusuf will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for the team. He has scored 100 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 128.21.

Top Batter pick

Akhlaq Haidar (5 matches, 48 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.73 and Economy Rate: 17.63)

Akhlaq's bowling has been disciplined and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs. He has scored 48 runs while scalping 11 wickets in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Khurram Khawaja (7 matches, 112 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 102.75 and Economy Rate: 10.04)

Khawaja has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 112 runs in seven matches while also scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.04.

Top Bowler pick

Tehran Khan (7 matches, 12 wickets and 80 runs, Economy Rate: 7.29 and Strike Rate: 115.94)

Tehran has the ability to break partnerships at important junctures. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.29 while also scoring 80 runs.

ECC vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

Khurram Khawaja

Khawaja is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he has scored 112 runs while scalping 14 wickets in seven matches.

Akhlaq Haidar

Akhlaq is a marvelous bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He has scored 48 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 129.73, while also scalping 11 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ECC vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tehran Khan: 80 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches

Khurram Khawaja: 112 runs and 14 wickets in 7 matches

Faizan Awan: 202 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches

Akhlaq Haidar: 48 runs and 11 wickets in 5 matches

Muhammad Ismail: 7 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches

ECC vs MEM match expert tips

Tehran Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both bat and ball so far this season.

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Semi-Final 2, Head-to-Head League

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahir Yusuf.

Batters: Faizan Awan, Akhlaq Haidar, Zar Muhmmad, Anuj Thakur.

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwaar, Lahiru Malwatta, Chakura Raveen.

Bowlers: Tehran Khan, Muhammad Ismail.

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Semi-Final 2, Grand League

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahir Yusuf.

Batters: Faizan Awan, Akhlaq Haidar, Anuj Thakur.

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, Mannal Siddiqui, Lahiru Malwatta, Muzammil Charan.

Bowlers: Tehran Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Mustafa Ayub.

