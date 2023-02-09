EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for International League T20, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the International League T20 will see the MI Emirates (EMI) go up against Dubai Capitals (DUB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

MI Emirates won five out of their 10 league-stage matches to finish third in the points table.

Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, won four out of their 10 league-stage matches to finish fourth in the points table. They won their last match against MI Emirates by seven wickets.

The last time the two teams met, the Capitals registered a seven-wicket victory over the Emirates.

EMI vs DUB Match Details

The Eliminator match of the International League T20 will be played on February 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMI vs DUB, International League T20, Eliminator

Date and Time: February 9, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

EMI vs DUB Pitch Report

The track has largely supported batters but the pacers will also get plenty of help. There will be ample pace and bounce on offer for the bowlers.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score here being 150 runs.

EMI vs DUB Form Guide (Last Match)

MI Emirates: L

Dubai Capitals: W

EMI vs DUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

EMI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EMI Probable Playing 11

Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, ADS Fletcher, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waseem Muhammad, Zahoor Khan, L Tucker, Dan Mousley.

DUB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DUB Probable Playing 11

Rovman Powell, HG Munsey, Sikandar Raza, D Shanaka, Fred Klaassen, YK Pathan(C), RV Uthappa, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja, JT Ball, A Zampa.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Robin Uthappa (8 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 130.86)

Robin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 130.86 in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Andre Fletcher (9 matches, 231 runs, Strike Rate: 114.93)

Andre has been batting brilliantly in this tournament and should be included in your fantasy team. He has scored 231 runs at a strike rate of 114.93 in nine matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Sikandar Raza (7 matches, 3 wickets and 171 runs, Economy Rate: 8.63 and Strike Rate: 139.02)

Sikandar has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 139.02 in seven matches, while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Adam Zampa (4 matches, 9 wickets and 14 runs, Economy Rate: 6.33 and Strike Rate: 175.00)

Adam has the ability to break partnerships at important junctures and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match. He has scalped nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.33, while also scoring 14 runs.

EMI vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Fletcher

Andre could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot. He has scored 231 runs at a strike rate of 114.93 in nine matches.

Robin Uthappa

Robin could be a wise multiplier choice as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 130.86 in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EMI vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rovman Powell: 320 runs and five wickets in 10 matches

Waseem Muhammad: 334 runs in nine matches

Nicholas Pooran: 260 runs in eight matches

Andre Fletcher: 231 runs in nine matches

Robin Uthappa: 212 runs in eight matches

EMI vs DUB match expert tips

Rovman Powell could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been a force to reckon with this season in both departments.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - International League T20

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Jordan Thompson, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Adam Zampa, Zahoor Khan

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - International League T20

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Andre Fletcher, George Munsey

All-rounders: Jordan Thompson, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Zahoor Khan.

