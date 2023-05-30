EMR vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, Match 29

The 29th match of the Emirates D10 League will see the Emirates Red (EMR) squaring off against Team Abu Dhabi (ABD) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, May 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMR vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Team Abu Dhabi have won five of their last eight matches. The Emirates Red, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches. Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match but the Emirates Red are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMR vs ABD Match Details

The 29th match of the Emirates D10 League will be played on May 30 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMR vs ABD, Match 29

Date and Time: 30th May, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Emirates Blue and Team Abu Dhabi, where a total of 126 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

EMR vs ABD Form Guide

EMR - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

ABD - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

EMR vs ABD Probable Playing XI

EMR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Irfan-II, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Muhammad Shahdad-I, Clinton Berkenshaw, Sana Ul Haq Bhatti, Ammar Badami, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Abdullah Kayani (c), Umer Doger, Muhammad Asif-Jr.

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Uzair Bacha, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Mohammad Kamran Atta (c & wk), Mohammed Savad, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Ali Abid, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Zeeshan Ali-Jr, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Mohsin.

EMR vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ul Haq Bhatti is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Abid

U Doger and A Abid are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Irfan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Ali

C Berkenshaw and Z Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Haidar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Zubair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zubai and M Mohsin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. M Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMR vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Ali

Z Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Ali has gained 401 points in the last eight matches.

M Asif

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Asif the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has gained 381 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for Emirates vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 29

C Berkenshaw

M Asif

U Doger

Z Ali

M Zubair

Emirates Red vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Red vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta.

Batters: A Abid, A Muqtadar, M Irfan.

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, M Shahdad, U Haidar, Z Ali.

Bowlers: M Zubair, M Mohsin, M Asif.

Emirates Red vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta.

Batters: A Abid, U Doger.

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, M Shahdad, U Haidar, Z Ali, M Saved, A Gopalkrishnan.

Bowlers: M Zubair, M Asif.

