EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Emirates D10 League will see the Emirates Red (EMR) squaring off against Ajman (AJM) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Emirates Red have won two of their last four matches. Ajman, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the season.

Ajman will give it their all to win the match, but the Emirates Red are expected to come through in this nail-biting encounter.

EMR vs AJM Match Details

The 13th match of the Emirates D10 League will be played on May 25 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMR vs AJM, Match 13

Date and Time: May 25 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Dubai and Ajman, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

EMR vs AJM Form Guide

EMR - Won two of their last four matches

AJM - Won one of their last three matches

EMR vs AJM Probable Playing XI

EMR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Irfan-II, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Muhammad Shahdad-I, Akshay Puthanveetil, Sana Ul Haq Bhatti (wk), Abdullah Kayani (c), Clinton Berkenshaw, Sailles Jaishankar, Wasim Akram, Muhammad Asif-Jr

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates

Sagar Kalyan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rahul Chopra, Ayman Ahamed, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hashit Kaushik, Zohaib Gujjar, Ankur Sangwan, Sheraz Piya, Mohd-Usman Mani, Muhammad Sameer Chand

EMR vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor

A Shakoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ul Haq Bhatti is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kalyan

M Irfan and S Kalyan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Fernandes played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ahmadhel

C Berkenshaw and A Puthanveetil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Haidar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Mani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sameer and M Mani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMR vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

C Berkenshaw

C Berkenshaw will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 180 points in the last four matches.

A Shakoor

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Shakoor as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 193 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMR vs AJM, Match 13

A Shakoor

C Berkenshaw

M Sameer

A Puthanveetil

S Kalyan

Emirates Red vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Red vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor

Batters: S Kalyan, M Irfan

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, A Puthanveetil, M Shahzad, U Haidar

Bowlers: M Mani, M Sameer, M Asif, W Akram

Emirates Red vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor

Batters: S Kalyan

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, A Puthanveetil, M Shahzad, U Haidar, A Ahamed

Bowlers: M Mani, M Sameer, M Asif, S Ahmed

