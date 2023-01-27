EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi Final

England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) will take on Australia Women Under 19 (AU-W U19) in the second semi-final match at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Australia Women Under 19 finished second in the Group 1 of the Super Six stage as they won three of their four matches. England Women Under 19, on the other hand, won all four of their last four matches.

Australia Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but England Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Match Details

The second semi-final match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 27 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom offers a favorable pitch for batters. The pitch also helps pacers who may get an early swing. The last match played on this pitch was between England Women U19 and the West Indies Women U19, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Form Guide

EN-W U19 - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

AU-W U19 - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Probable Playing XI

EN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale, Davina Perrin, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, and Hannah Baker.

AU-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kate Pelle, Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Lucy Hamilton, Rhys McKenna (c), Paris Hall (wk), Ella Wilson, Milly Illingworth, and Maggie Clark.

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Pelle

K Pelle, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Smale is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Heap

C Moore and L Heap are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Holland is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

G Scrivens

G Scrivens and E Hayward are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Smith is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Clark

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Smale and M Clark. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Anderson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

E Hayward

E Hayward is one of the best players in the Australia Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 298 points in the last five matches of the season.

G Scrivens

G Scrivens is one of the best picks in the England Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 599 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for EN-W U19 vs AU-W U19, 2nd Semi Final

E Hayward

G Scrivens

M Clark

A Smith

E Anderson

England Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl at the death, and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Pelle, S Smale

Batters: L Heap

All-rounders: A Smith, E Hayward, G Scrivens, L Hamilton

Bowlers: S Smale, H Baker, E Anderson, M Clark

England Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Pelle

Batters: N Holland

All-rounders: A Smith, E Hayward, G Scrivens, L Hamilton, A Stonehouse

Bowlers: S Smale, H Baker, E Anderson, M Clark

