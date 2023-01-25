EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

The England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) will be up against West Indies (WI-W U19) in the 11th match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

England have performed clinically so far in this tournament. They have decimated most of the opponents that have crossed their path. In their last match against Ireland, the English team batted first and posted a massive total of 207 runs in their 20 overs. In response, they bundled the opposition out for just 86 runs in 16.5 overs to win the match by a huge margin of 121 runs. They will look to maintain their dominating form in the tournament in this match.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have been one of the most underperforming teams in the tournament. Even in their last match against Rwanda, they were bundled out for a mere 70 runs in 16.3 overs. Rwanda chased down the target in 18.3 overs in the chase, losing six of their wickets.

The Caribbean ladies will look to give their best in this match and repair a bit of the damage that has been dealt to their team's cricketing heritage.

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Details

The 11th game of Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 25 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: EN-WU19 vs WI-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6, Match 11

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

NZ-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park has been good for both batting and bowling. Batters who are capable enough can score runs on the pitch, while bowlers who can maintain their discipline will get something out of the wicket.

Records of the venue in this tournament

Total matches: 8

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 6

Average first innings score: 105

Average second innings score: 106

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

England Women Under-19s: W

West Indies Women Under-19s: L

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

EN-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

England Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Davina Perrin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Lizzie Scott, and Charis Pavely.

WI-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

West Indies Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Trishan Holder, Jannillea Glasgow, Lena Scott, Earnisha Fontaine, Jahzara Claxton, and Abini Jean

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Seren Smale

Seren Smale is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category. She has the highest points amongst the options available for this match.

Batter

Liberty Heap

Liberty Heap has given England consistent starts in the tournament. Her form with the bat makes Liberty one of the safest choices in the match.

All-rounder

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens has done it all for England in this tournament. She has given impactful performances for the team with the bat and the ball. With the kind of form Scrivens is in, there is no way one can miss out on her.

Bowler

Sophia Smale

Sophia Smale has done a good job with the ball in the matches that she has played. Sophia has picked up regular wickets and this makes her a great pick for this match.

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is the best choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match. She has been outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the tournament. There can be no argument for the fact that Scrivens needs to be the captain for this match's fantasy contests.

Zaida James

Zaida James has been the backbone of West Indies' performances this season. She is making her presence felt in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. She could be one of the safest options to be picked as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-picks with players stats for England-W U19 vs West Indies-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Grace Scrivens

Zaida James

Sophia Smale

Liberty Heap

Seren Smale

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 match expert tips

Zaida James is the most important pick from the West Indies team for this match. If there is one player you want to pick from the team, it should be Zaida James.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Seren Smale, S Sawh

Batters: L Heap, N Holland, C Pavely

All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Zaida James

Bowlers: H Baker, J Glasgow, Sophia Smale, Ashimini Munisar

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Seren Smale, S Sawh

Batters: L Heap, N Holland, C Pavely

All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Zaida James

Bowlers: H Baker, J Glasgow, Sophia Smale, Ashimini Munisar

Poll : 0 votes