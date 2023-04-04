ERL vs PTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 13

The 13th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Eranakulam (ERL) squaring off against DCA Pathanamthitta (PTH) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ERL vs PTH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

DCA Eranakulam lost their last match against DCA Malappuram by 4 wickets. DCA Pathanamthitta, on the other hand, lost their last match against DCA Alappuzha by 7 wickets.

DCA Eranakulam will give it their all to win the match, but DCA Pathanamthitta are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ERL vs PTH Match Details

The 13th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 4 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ERL vs PTH, Match 13

Date and Time: 4th April 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between DCA Eranakulam and DCA Malappuram, where a total of 226 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

ERL vs PTH Form Guide

ERL - L

PTH - L

ERL vs PTH Probable Playing XI

ERL Playing XI

No injury updates

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, MD Nidheesh, Arun Poulose, Athul Raveendran, Jose S Perayil, Akhil MS, Sanjay Raj (wk), Aravind K Aravind KS, Sanjeev Satheesan, Ajith V, Salmon Sebastian, NP Basil

PTH Playing XI

No injury updates

Alfi Francis, Monu Krishna, Subin S (wk), Bovas M Justin, Alwin Philip, A Kannan, Aneesh PS, Anandu Babu, Abhijith Nair, Aswin Ananthu KB, Manu Mohan, Devu D

ERL vs PTH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Subin S

Subin S is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Raj is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A V

S Satheesan and A V are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Philip played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ananthu KB

A MS and Ananthu KB are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. JS Perayil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Krishnan and M Nidheesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. BM Justin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ERL vs PTH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ananthu KB

Ananthu KB will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 20 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

A MS

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A MS as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 45 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ERL vs PTH, Match 13

A MS

Ananthu KB

M Nidheesh

JS Perayil

A V

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Pathanamthitta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Pathanamthitta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Subin S

Batters: A V, S Satheesan, A Philip

All-rounders: JS Perayil, A Francis, Ananthu KB, A MS

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, M Krishnan, BM Justin

DCA Eranakulam vs DCA Pathanamthitta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Raj

Batters: A V, S Satheesan

All-rounders: JS Perayil, A Francis, Ananthu KB, A MS, Kannan A

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, M Krishnan, BM Justin

