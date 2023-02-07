Entainers (ETR) will go up against Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Gibraltar matches at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Entainers have won 13 out of their 18 matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Sloggers by 10 wickets.

Pirates, on the other hand, have won 10 out of their 18 matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Rugby CC by eight wickets.

ETR vs PIR Match Details

The 37th & 38th matches of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 8 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am and 2:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETR vs PIR, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Match 37 & 38

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 12:00 am & 2:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

ETR vs PIR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 76 runs.

ETR vs PIR Form Guide (Last Match)

Entainers: W

Pirates: W

ETR vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

ETR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ETR Probable Playing 11

L Bruce(C), Matthew Whelan, Balaji Avinash Pai, Scott Blake, Lee Sims, Thomas Phillips, David Powers, Anthony Murto, Steven Gonzalez, Jaime Riley, Harshdeep Singh.

PIR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PIR Probable Playing 11

CM Rocca, L Burns(C), MD Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, R Cunningham, Andrew Reyes, Jonathan West, Asif Tarar, Ryan Grimes, Keld Van Schreven, Ryan Cunningham.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Eashan Patel (4 matches, 29 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 111.54 and Economy Rate: 4.63)

Eashan is an aggressive top-order batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 111.54 in four matches, while picking up two wickets as well.

Top Batter pick

Louis Bruce (17 matches, 237 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 152.90 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Louis is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 152.90 in 17 matches, while also scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Kenroy Nestor (15 matches, 6 wickets and 414 runs, Economy Rate: 10.72 and Strike Rate: 164.29)

Kenroy can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 414 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 in 15 matches, while also picking up six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Richard Cunningham (18 matches, 12 wickets and 13 runs, Economy Rate: 8.83 and Strike Rate: 87.50)

Richard is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the Pirates. He has picked up 12 wickets in 18 matches at an economy rate of 8.83 so far.

ETR vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 414 runs while picking up six wickets in 15 matches.

Balaji Avinash Pai

Balaji could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 in 19 matches, while also scalping five wickets.

5 must-picks with players stats for ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kenroy Nestor - 414 runs and six wickets in 15 matches

Louis Bruce - 10 wickets and 237 runs in 17 matches

Balaji Avinash Pai - 264 runs and five wickets in 19 matches

Gideon Crichton - 34 runs and 15 wickets in 19 matches

Richard Cunningham - 12 wickets and 13 runs in 18 matches

ETR vs PIR match expert tips

Kenroy Nestor could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ETR vs PIR match, click here!

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 37 & 38, Head to Head League

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Eashan Patel

Batters: Louis Bruce, Paddy Hatchman, David Robson, Nishant Joshi, Ashish Gianani

All-rounders: Balaji Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Gideon Crichton

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Carlos Espinosa

