ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket T10 Gibraltar

Entainers (ETR) will go up against Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back European Cricket T10 Gibraltar matches at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on February 13 and February 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Entainers have won 17 out of 24 matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Their last match against Sloggers got abandoned due to rain. Pirates, on the other hand, have won 11 out of their 24 matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Rugby CC by seven wickets.

ETR vs PIR Match Details

The 49th and 50th matches of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 13 and February 14 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm and 12:00 am IST.

ETR vs PIR, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Match 49 & 50

Date and Time: 13 February and 14 February, 2023, 10:00 pm & 12:00 am IST

Venue: European Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

ETR vs PIR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 84 runs.

ETR vs PIR Form Guide (Last Match)

Entainers: NA

Pirates: W

ETR vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

ETR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ETR Probable Playing 11

L Bruce (C), Matthew Whelan, Balaji Avinash Pai, Scott Blake, Lee Sims, Thomas Phillips, David Powers, Anthony Murto, Steven Gonzalez, Jaime Riley, Harshdeep Singh.

PIR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PIR Probable Playing 11

CM Rocca, L Burns (C), MD Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, R Cunningham, Andrew Reyes, Jonathan West, Asif Tarar, Ryan Grimes, Keld Van Schreven, Ryan Cunningham.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jonathan West (8 matches, 153 runs, Strike Rate: 130.77)

Jonathan is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy side. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 130.77 in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Louis Bruce (21 matches, 378 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 154.29 and Economy Rate: 8.11)

Louis has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and ball. He has scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 154.29 in 21 matches, while also scalping 11 wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Kenroy Nestor (19 matches, 7 wickets and 448 runs, Economy Rate: 10.86 and Strike Rate: 151.35)

Kenroy is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can score big and take the game away from the bowlers. He has scored 448 runs at a strike rate of 151.35 in 19 matches, while also picking up seven wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Harshdeep Singh (17 matches, 8 wickets and 72 runs, Economy Rate: 6.84 and Strike Rate: 126.32)

Harshdeep is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great utility pick in this game. He has picked up eight wickets while scoring 72 runs in 17 matches.

ETR vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 448 runs while picking up seven wickets in 19 matches.

Balaji Avinash Pai

Balaji could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 363 runs at a strike rate of 158.52 in 23 matches, while also picking up six wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Louis Bruce 378 runs and 11 wickets in 21 matches

Kenroy Nestor 7 wickets and 448 runs in 19 matches

Balaji Avinash Pai 363 runs and 6 wickets in 23 matches

Gideon Crichton 34 runs and 21 wickets in 23 matches

Richard Cunningham 18 runs and 16 wickets in 22 matches

ETR vs PIR match expert tips

Louis Bruce could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49 & 50, Head to Head League

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan West, Myles Goodfellow

Batters: Louis Bruce, Nishant Joshi

All-rounders: Balaji Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Gideon Crichton, Andrew Reyes

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Lee Sims, Harshdeep Singh

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49 & 50, Grand League

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan West, Myles Goodfellow

Batters: Louis Bruce, Paddy Hatchman

All-rounders: Balaji Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Gideon Crichton, Andrew Reyes, Robin Petrie

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Harshdeep Singh.

