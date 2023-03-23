The 19th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League will see the Farmers go up against Hornchurch (FAR vs HOR) on Thursday, March 23. The Cartama Oval in Spain will host this highly-anticipated fixture.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Farmers have won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Dreux by 12 runs and will be keen to add to their tally when they take to the field on Thursday.

Hornchurch too have won two out of their four matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Sporting Alfas by 15 runs and will want to get one over the Farmers in this upcoming contest.

FAR vs HOR Match Details

The 19th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League is set to be played on March 23 at the Cartama Oval, Spain. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Farmers vs Hornchurch, European Cricket League, Championship Week - Match 19.

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 8:00 pm IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

FAR vs HOR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is primarily batting-friendly. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. The pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer, but there may not be too much in it for the spinners, who will have to depend on their guile.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at this venue being 114.

FAR vs HOR Form Guide (Last Match)

Farmers: W.

Hornchurch: W.

FAR vs HOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

FAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Farmers heading into this important clash.

FAR Probable Playing 11

James Perchard (wk and c), Jack de Gruchy, Joel Dudley, Harry Jenkins, Nicolaaj Laegsgaard, Stanley Norman, Jack Kemp, Oliver Hald, Rhys Palmer, Patrick Gouge, Toby Britton.

HOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Hornchurch ahead of this crucial fixture.

HOR Probable Playing 11

Paul Murray (wk), Chris Sains, Luke Edwards, Jalpesh Vijay, Adeel Malik I, George Hankins, Billy Gordon (c), Gavin Griffiths, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Harry Hankins.

FAR vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Paul Murray (11 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 97.37)

Paul Murray is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 74 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 97.37 and is a must-have on your FAR vs HOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Joel Dudley (10 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 190.99)

Joel Dudley has been phenomenal, particularly with the bat, this season, amassing 212 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 190.99. He will be keen to deliver in this game as well, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit.

Top All-rounder pick

Adeel Malik I (11 matches, 242 runs and seven wickets, Economy Rate: 9.63 and Strike Rate:228.30)

Adeel Malik is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in this match. He has scored 242 runs at a strike rate of 228.30 in 11 matches, while also picking up seven wickets.

Malik has shown that he is capable of delivering when needed and should find a place in your FAR vs HOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Gavin Griffiths (11 matches, 13 wickets and 19 runs, Economy Rate: 9.90 and Strike Rate: 126.67)

Gavin Griffiths is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has scalped 13 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.90, while also scoring 19 runs. Griffiths could play an important role in Thursday's match as well.

FAR vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicolaaj Laegsgaard

Nicolaaj Laegsgaard is perhaps the best all-rounder in this year's European Cricket League and for good reason. He scored 20 runs while picking up two wickets in the last match and is a useful option for your FAR vs HOR fantasy team's captaincy.

Adeel Malik I

Adeel Malik could be a wise vcaptaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can deliver valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 242 runs while picking up seven wickets in 11 matches in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FAR vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

George Hankins: 438 runs and three wickets in 11 matches.

Adeel Malik I: 242 runs and seven wickets in 11 matches.

Gavin Griffiths: 19 runs and 13 wickets in 11 matches.

Joel Dudley: 212 runs in 10 matches.

Oliver Hald: 62 runs and six wickets in four matches.

FAR vs HOR match expert tips

George Hankins could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your FAR vs HOR Dream11 fantasy team. He has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season and will be keen to keep his good run of form going on Thursday.

FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 19, Head to Head League

Farmers vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

Farmers vs Hornchurch Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batters: Joel Dudley, Chris Sains.

All-rounders: Adeel Malik I, Nicolaaj Laegsgaard, George Hankins, Billy Gordon.

Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Oliver Hald, Harry Hankins, Rhys Palmer.

FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 19, Grand League

Farmers vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

Farmers vs Hornchurch Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batter: Joel Dudley.

All-rounders: Adeel Malik I, Nicolaaj Laegsgaard, George Hankins, Billy Gordon.

Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Oliver Hald, Toby Britton, Patrick Gouge, Marc Whitlock.

Poll : 0 votes