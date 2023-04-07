FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see the Fly Emirates (FES) go up against First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAD) at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction.

Fly Emirates lost their opening match against Dubai Dare Devils by three wickets and are fourth in the Pool B points table.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Pool B standings. They won their last encounter against Dubai Wanderers by 10 runs.

FES vs FAD Match Details, Ramadan Tournament

The 14th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament between FES and FAD will be played on April 7 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FES vs FAD, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 14

Date and Time: 7 Aril, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

FES vs FAD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to fine some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 162 runs.

FES vs FAD probable playing 11s for today’s match

FES Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FES Probable Playing 11

Damith Jayasuriya, Mohsan Khan, Yasitha Abeykoon, Fayaz Dongaroan, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Umar Shah-l, Nigel Fernandes, Varun Thaker, Abhilash Muraleedharan, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Senthil Prabhu.

FAD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

FAD Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Aslam-1, Noman Safdar, Karthik Berukodige Ramamohan, Sayed Mujaheed, Joel Dsouza, Kaitharam Venkatachalam, Kunal Lachhani, Rahman Ghani, Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Vivek Menon, Naveen Karkera.

FES vs FAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Noushad Mohamad (2 matches, 8 runs, Strike Rate: 160.00)

Noushad didn’t make a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking to change things around today. He has scored eight runs at a strike rate of 160.00 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Krishna Chandran (1 match, 45 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 150.00 and Economy Rate: 7.50)

Chandran is a reliable batter who can also contribute on the bowling front. He scored 45 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 150.00, while scalping one wicket as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Sajish Sivankutty (2 matches, 77 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 154.00 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Sajish could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 77 runs while also scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Wajahat Rasool (2 matches, 72 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 189.47 and Economy Rate: 16.00)

Wajahat can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has picked up one wicket while scoring 72 runs in two matches.

FES vs FAD match captain and vice-captain choices

Sajish Sivankutty

Sajish is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 154.00 in two matches, while also scalping two wickets.

Krishna Chandran

Krishna could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He scored 45 runs while taking one wicket in the opening match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FES vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sajish Sivankutty: 2 wickets and 77 runs in 2 matches

Noman Safdar: 30 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Wajahat Rasool: 72 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Yasitha Abeykoon: 77 runs in 2 matches

Sayed Mujaheed: 5 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

FES vs FAD match expert tips

Sajish Sivankutty could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in blazing-hot form.

FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Noushad Mohamad

Batters: Krishna Chandran (vc), Sayed Mujaheed, Noman Safdar, Yasitha Abeykoon, Numan Siddique

All-rounders: Kumaran Kamaraj, Kunal Lachhani, Sajish Sivankutty (c), Usman Mushtaq-II

Bowler: Wajahat Rasool

FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

FES vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Navin Nagarajan

Batters: Fayaz Dongaroan, Noman Safdar (vc), Krishna Chandran, Irfan Arif, Mohammed Tariq Zahir

All-rounders: Krishna Chandran Karate, Kunal Lachhani, Sajish Sivankutty (c)

Bowlers: Wajahat Rasool, Ajan Kandammattil.

