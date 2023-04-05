FIG vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal, Match 48

The 48th match of the ECS Portugal will see Fighters CC (FIG) squaring off against Friendship CC (FRD) at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Wednesday, April 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FIG vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fighters CC have won six of their last eight matches. Friendship CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches of the season. Friendship CC will give it their all to win the match but Fighters CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FIG vs FRD Match Details

The 48th match of the ECS Portugal will be played on April 5 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FIG vs FRD, Match 48

Date and Time: 5th April 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Malo Qalandars and Fighters CC, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

FIG vs FRD Form Guide

FIG - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

FRD - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

FIG vs FRD Probable Playing XI

FIG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Parwinder Singh (wk), Varinder Virk, Dalwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh ©, Lalit Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Rahul, Harjot Sahota, Baljinder Ram.

FRD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Imtiaz Rana ©, Jayed Alam, Sabbir Hussain, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Rakibul Hassan (wk), Mohammad Al Amin, Riasat Sourav, Md Abdul Motin, Saddam Akbory.

FIG vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rupu

A Rupu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Islam

H Sahota and N Islam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Singh

M Asaduzzaman and M Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Ram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and I Rana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FIG vs FRD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Singh

M Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Singh has earned 539 points in the last eight matches.

M Asaduzzaman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Asaduzzaman as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 411 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for FIG vs FRD, Match 48

M Singh

H Sahota

D Singh

M Asaduzzaman

I Rana

Fighters CC vs Friendship CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fighters CC vs Friendship CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rupu, V Singh.

Batters: N Islam, H Sahota.

All-rounders: M Singh, M Asaduzzaman, D Singh, B Ram.

Bowlers: I Rana, G Singh, Rahul.

Fighters CC vs Friendship CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rupu.

Batters: N Islam, H Sahota.

All-rounders: M Singh, M Asaduzzaman, D Singh, B Ram, S Hossain.

Bowlers: I Rana, G Singh, Rahul.

