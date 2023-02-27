FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 37

Future Mattress (FM) will go up against Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the 37th match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, February 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Future Mattress have won three of their four matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last game against Pacific Group by one run.

Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, have won three out of their five games and are third in the rankings. They lost their last match against Aiman Heroes by 132 runs.

FM vs DDD Match Details

The 37th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 27 at the ICC Academy, Dubai, at 09.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 37

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FM vs DDD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers will have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the wicket. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and could trouble the batters.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 224 runs.

Last 5 Matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 156

Average second innings score: 119

FM vs DDD Form Guide (ICCA Arabian T20 League)

FM: W-W-L-W

DDD: L-W-L-W-W

FM vs DDD probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Umair Ali, Aryan Lakra, Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Haider Shah, Asif Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Imran Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Mumtaz, and Umer Farooq.

DDD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DDD Probable Playing 11

Rahul Soni, Abdul Aziz Muhammad Rashid, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Shazaib Khan, Ashish Sharma, Mohit Raghav, Harjinder Singh, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath, Haroon Ghaus, and Muhammad Luqman.

FM vs DDD Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Soni (5 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 129.52)

Soni has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 129.52 in five matches. His wicketkeeping skills can come in handy to help you fetch hefty fantasy points.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Haider Shah (4 matches, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 126.87)

Shah has been batting decently and has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 126.87 in four matches while picking up one wicket too. He could be an important pick for this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Charith Nirmal (5 matches, 167 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 156.07 and Economy Rate: 13.83)

Nirmal has been scoring runs as well as taking wickets regularly. He has scored 167 runs while picking up six wickets in five matches

Top Bowler Pick

Mohit Raghav (5 matches, 30 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 125.00 and Economy Rate: 20.68)

Raghav has not just been scalping wickets but has been scoring runs with the bat too. He has scored 30 runs and also picked up six wickets in five matches.

FM vs DDD match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Charith Nirmal

Nirmal has been in excellent form in this tournament. He has amassed 167 runs while scalping six wickets in five matches and could be the perfect fit for captaincy roles.

Umer Farooq

Farooq has been contributing to the team’s success from both ends and can make an excellent captain. He has smashed 60 runs while picking up six wickets in four matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rahul Soni - 136 runs in 5 matches

Syed Haider Shah - 85 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

Charith Nirmal - 167 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Mohit Raghav - 30 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Umer Farooq - 60 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

FM vs DDD match expert tips

Charith Nirmal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Head to Head League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Rahul Soni

Batters: Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath

All-rounders: Ali Gohar, Umer Farooq, Umair Ali, Charith Nirmal

Bowlers: Ashish Sharma, Muhammad Azhar

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Grand League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

FM vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Aryan Lakra, Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders: Ali Gohar, Umer Farooq, Umair Ali, Charith Nirmal, Abdul Aziz Muhammad Rashid

Bowlers: Touqeer Riyasat, Mohit Raghav

