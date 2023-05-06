FM vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter Final 4

The fourth Plate Quarter Final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will see Future Mattress squaring off against the Valley Boyz (FM vs VB) on Saturday, May 6. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this highly anticipated contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Future Mattress have won all of their last three matches. They have built up some momentum over this stretch and will be raring to make it four out of four when they take to the field on Saturday.

The Valley Boyz, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They have also looked good in recent times, but will need to reduce some of their inconsistencies to pick up a win in this upcoming game.

The Valley Boyz will undoubtedly give it their all to win this match. However, Future Mattress are expected to win what should be a nail-biting Sharjah Ramadan T20 League encounter.

FM vs VB Match Details

The fourth Plate Quarter Final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 will be played on Saturday, May 6, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz, Plate Quarter Final 4, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023.

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has mostly looked good for the bowlers in this tournament. They will be expected to rule the roost once again on Saturday. However, batters who are tactically astute and naturally talented will be able to score on this surface.

Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh track. The last match played on this pitch was between Arqum Cricket Club and the Ajman Heroes, where a total of 288 runs were scored for the loss of 17 combined wickets.

FM vs VB Form Guide

Future Mattress - Won three of their last three matches.

Valley Boyz - Won two of their last three matches.

FM vs VB Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No major injury updates for Future Mattress heading into this Sharjah Ramadan T20 League encounter.

Syed-Haider Shah, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Fayyaz-Ahmed, Muhammad Usman II, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Usman Khan, Umair Ali Khan, Nasir Faraz, Dawood Ejaz, Shahzad Adil, Muhammad Azhar.

VB Playing XI

No major injury updates for the Valley Boyz ahead of what should be an exciting contest.

Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Mafooz IIahi, Hemayun Bazaz, Musa Benazir, Zaid Wani, Mohsen Mattoo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Usman Masood, Usman Trumboo, Saqib Amin

FM vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Hafizs

D Hafizs is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your FM vs VB Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has been in good form recently and is expected to play well in Saturday's match.

A Shakoor could also prove to be a good option for your fantasy outfit for this nail-biting match.

Batters

F Ahmed

M Ilahi and F Ahmed are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 contest as they are in fantastic form.

M Usman played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for your fantasy outfit for this match.

All-rounders

M Mattoo

U Masood and M Mattoo are the best all-rounder picks for your FM vs VB Dream11 fantasy team. Both Masood and Mattoo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential for this match.

U Khan could also prove to be a decent option for your Dream11 team for this match.

Bowlers

U Trumboo

The top bowler picks for your fantasy outfit for this Sharjah Ramadan T20 League match are S Amin and U Trumboo. Both Amin and Trumboo have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in the death overs on Saturday, which improves their chances of scalping wickets.

M Azhar is another good pick for your Dream11 team given his recent form.

FM vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ahmed

F Ahmed is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your FM vs VB Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match and has earned 343 points in his last three outings.

M Mattoo

Since the pitch is well-balanced, M Mattoo is an extremely viable captaincy and/or vice-captaincy candidate. He is expected to bat in the top order and will also likely bowl some crucial overs for his team.

You can make Mattoo, who has earned 242 points in his last three matches, the captain of your grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs VB, Plate Quarter Final 4

M Mattoo

F Ahmed

U Khan

M Ilahi

U Trumboo

Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their full quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your FM vs VB Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head-to-head League

Wicket-keeper: D Hafizs.

Batters: F Ahmed, M Ilahi.

All-rounders: M Mattoo, U Khan, U Ali, N Faraz, U Masood.

Bowlers: U Trumboo, S Amin, M Azhar.

Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: D Hafizs.

Batters: F Ahmed, M Ilahi, M Uzair.

All-rounders: M Mattoo, U Khan, U Ali, N Faraz.

Bowlers: U Trumboo, M Rohid, M Azhar.

Poll : 0 votes