FM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 5

Future Mattress (FM) will go up against Z Games Strikers (ZGS) in the fifth match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (April 16). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs ZGS Dream 11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Future Mattress will be hoping to start their campaign with a win here. This year they have got a good mixture of young and experienced players. Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, too will be looking to win this match to set the way for the tournament ahead.

FM vs ZGS Match Details

The fifth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 16 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday (April 16). at 09:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs ZGS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 5

Date and Time: 16th April 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

FM vs ZGS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers a pitch that is primarily helpful to the batters. Spinners will be favoured on this pitch due to the turn and bounce on offer. They can be seen troubling the batters, but once the batters are set, they can look to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 152.

FM vs ZGS Form Guide (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

FM: W-L-W

ZGS: L-W-L

FM vs ZGS probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Usman, Usman Khan, Shoaib Laghari, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Ronal Panoly, Muhammad Azhar, Tahir Latif, Imran Khan, Shahzad Adil

ZGS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZGS Probable Playing 11

Safeer Tariq, Sardar Bahzad, Lovepreet Singh, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Amin, Faisal Altaf, Adithya Shetty, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keswani, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Ismail

FM vs ZGS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Safeer Tariq (5 matches, 89 runs, Strike Rate: 178)

Tariq managed to score 89 runs at a strike-rate of 178 in five Sharjah Ramadan S10 League matches. He is a safe wicketkeeper as well and can fetch you hefty points.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khan (7 matches, 245 runs, Strike Rate: 228)

Usman was sensational in Sharjah Ramadan S10 League, amassing 245 runs at a strike-rate of 228 in seven games. He is a lock pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 246.43)

Mustafa played just two matches in the recently concluded Sharjah Ramadan S10 League but managed to make an impact in that duration. He smashed 69 runs at a strike-rate of 246.43 in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Nilansh Keswani (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.56)

Keswani was brilliant with the ball in the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League, scalping scalped five wickets with an economy of 8.56. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

FM vs ZGS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Usman Khan

Usman Khan was in the form of his life in Sharjah Ramadan S10 League wherein he managed to amass 245 runs at a strike-rate of 245 in seven games. He can be a great choice to lead your fantasy team.

Rohan Mustafa

Mustafa smashed 69 runs in two games in the recently concluded Sharjah Ramadan S10 League. His form makes him another good pick to lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for FM vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Safeer Tariq 89 runs in 5 matches

Usman Khan 245 runs in 7 matches

Rohan Mustafa 69 runs in 2 matches

Nilansh Keswani 5 wickets in 5 matches

Raja Akifullah Khan 3 wickets in 3 matches

FM vs ZGS match expert tips

Rohan Mustafa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FM vs ZGS match, click here!

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz

All-rounders: Ronal Panoly, Aryan Lakra, Dawood Ejaz, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Raja Akifullah Khan

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

FM vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz

All-rounders: Ronal Panoly, Aryan Lakra, Dawood Ejaz, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Raja Akifullah Khan, Nilansh Keswani

