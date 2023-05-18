GCA vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 53

The 53rd match of the ECS Austria T10 will see Graz Cricket Academy (GCA) squaring off against Vienna CC (VCC) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Thursday, May 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GCA vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Vienna CC have won three of their last eight matches. Graz Cricket Academy, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches.

Vienna CC will give it their all to win the match, but Graz Cricket Academy are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GCA vs VCC Match Details

The 53rd match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 18 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GCA vs VCC, Match 53

Date and Time: 18th May 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vienna Eagles and Vienna CC, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

GCA vs VCC Form Guide

GCA - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

VCC - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

GCA vs VCC Probable Playing XI

GCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamid Hamidi (wk), Shawkat Durani, Bharath Gowda (c), Atef Sohil, Hamid Safi, Yogesh Belage, Raza Hyder, Dilip Cheluvappa, Rohid Hamidi, Kushal Madane, Bhargav Pandya

VCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Daniel Eckstein, Aziz Khatak, Abdullah Akbarjan, Khitab Omari, Barry Hooper, Mark Simpson Parker (c), Muneeb Ansari, Ali Rahemi, Arsalan Arif (wk), Suraj Mohammad, Aryan Safi

GCA vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Hamidi

H Hamidi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Arif is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Durani

D Eckstein and S Durani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Belage played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Simpson

B Gowda and M Simpson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Pandya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Akbarjan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Safi and A Akbarjan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Madane is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GCA vs VCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Akbarjan

A Akbarjan will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 562 points in the last seven matches.

M Simpson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Simpson as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 706 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for GCA vs VCC, Match 53

M Simpson

S Durani

A Akbarjan

H Safi

D Eckstein

Graz Cricket Academy vs Vienna CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Graz Cricket Academy vs Vienna CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Arif

Batters: S Durani, Y Belage, D Eckstein, A Rahemi

All-rounders: M Simpson, B Gowda, B Pandya

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, H Safi, K Madane

Graz Cricket Academy vs Vienna CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Arif

Batters: S Durani, D Eckstein, A Rahemi

All-rounders: M Simpson, B Gowda, B Pandya, S Karanam

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, H Safi, K Madane

Poll : 0 votes