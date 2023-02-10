GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Gems Education (GED) go up against Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, February 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gems Education will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be hoping to start their campaign on a high note by winning this match.

Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They lost their last match against Pacific Group by four wickets.

GED vs DDD Match Details

The 15th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 10 at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GED vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 15

Date and Time: 10 February 2023, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

GED vs DDD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 174 runs.

GED vs DDD Form Guide (Last Match)

Gems Education: NA

Dubai Dare Devils: L

GED vs DDD probable playing 11s for today’s match

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid, Muhammd Salman, Balraj Singh-l, Revlino Fernandes, Bilal Mirza, Aamir Wahab, Ameer Hamza, Mohsin Irshad, Muhammad Jamshaid, Ali Afridi, Muhammd Ikram.

DDD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DDD Probable Playing 11

Rahul Soni, Haroon Ghaus, Akshay Jotin, Rathesh Pojari, Ryan Rasheed, Muhammad Hanif, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath, Ali Gohar, Shazaib Khan, Ashish Sharma, Zahoor Ahmed.

GED vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Soni (3 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 104.17)

Rahul is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 104.17 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath (3 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Shakkeer is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Charith Nirmal (3 matches, 4 wickets and 133 runs, Economy Rate: 23.25 and Strike Rate: 154.65)

Nirmal has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both bat and ball. He has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 154.65 in three matches, while also picking up four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Mohit Raghav (3 matches, 6 wickets and 16 runs, Economy Rate: 18.30 and Strike Rate: 228.57)

Mohit is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his attacking batting style makes him an excellent choice for today's game. He has picked up six wickets in three matches so far, while also scoring 16 runs.

GED vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

Charith Nirmal

Nirmal could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 133 runs while picking up four wickets in three matches.

Ali Teepu

Teepu is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a wise multiplier choice on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GED vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Charith Nirmal: 133 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

Ali Gohar: 5 wickets and 51 runs in 3 matches

Mohit Raghav: 16 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

Rahul Soni: 50 runs in 3 matches

Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid: 73 runs in 3 matches

GED vs DDD match expert tips

Charith Nirmal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this GED vs DDD match, click here!

GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

GED vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Soni.

Batters: Taimoor Ali-I, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath.

All-rounders: Mohsin Irshad, Ali Teepu, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid.

Bowlers: Mohit Raghav, Shazaib Khan, Muhammad Jamshaid.

GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

GED vs DDD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

GED vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Soni.

Batters: Taimoor Ali-I, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath.

All-rounders: Mohsin Irshad, Ali Teepu, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Ameer Hamza.

Bowlers: Muhammad Jamshaid, Mohit Raghav, Ashish Sharma.

