GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 56

The 56th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Gems Education CC (GED) go up against Seven Districts (SVD) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, March 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gems Education CC have won only one out of their six matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Pacific Group by seven wickets.

Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are seventh in the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Pacific Group by one wicket.

GED vs SVD Match Details

The 56th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 16 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST.

Date and Time: 16 March, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE.

GED vs SVD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground is primarily batting-friendly. Spinners have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer. Once set, the batters can look to play their shots and score.

Teams prefer chasing here, with the average first-innings score being 140.

GED vs SVD Form Guide (Last Match)

Gems Education CC: L

Seven Districts: L

GED vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid, Revlino Fernandes, Muhammd Salman, Balraj Singh-l, Taimoor Ali (C), Aamir Wahab, Bilal Mirza, Shuja Haider, Sajid Iqbal, Shahzad Ali-l, Ali Teepu.

SVD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing 11

Shahid Nawaz (C), Mohammad Mohsin, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Zohair Iqbal, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Haider Ali-l, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Shahzad Ali, Ajmal Khan.

GED vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Salman Shahid (3 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 147.67)

Salman will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for the team. He has scored 127 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 147.67.

Top Batter pick

Shahzad Ali-l (6 matches, 134 runs, Strike Rate: 91.78)

Shahzad has been batting brilliantly in this tournament and should be included in your fantasy team. He has scored 134 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 91.78.

Top All-rounder pick

Raees Ahmed Ayan (7 matches, 265 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 151.43 and Economy Rate: 7.13)

Raees has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 151.43 in seven matches while also scalping five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Vikum Bandara Sanjaya (7 matches, 9 wickets and 40 runs, Economy Rate: 9.64 and Strike Rate: 125.00)

Vikum has the ability to break partnerships at important junctures. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 9.64, while also scoring 40 runs.

GED vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Raees Ahmed Ayan

Raees is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 265 runs while scalping five wickets in seven matches.

Muhammad Irfan

Irfan is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 167.57 in six matches while also scalping three wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Raees Ahmed Ayan: 265 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

Muhammad Irfan: 248 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Haider Ali-l: 27 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches

Asim Arshad: 106 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

Vikum Bandara Sanjaya: 40 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches

GED vs SVD match expert tips

Raees Ahmed Ayan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both bat and ball so far this season.

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Head-to-Head League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Salman Shahid.

Batters: Shahzad Ali-l, Sajid Iqbal.

All-rounders: Haider Ali-l, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Irfan, Asim Arshad, Muhammad Saghir Khan.

Bowlers: Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Ali Afridi, Muhammd Ikram.

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Grand League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Salman Shahid, Muhammad Salman.

Batters: Shahzad Ali-l, Sajid Iqbal.

All-rounders: Haider Ali-l, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Irfan, Asim Arshad, Muhammad Saghir Khan.

Bowlers: Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Ali Afridi.

