GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 16

Gems Education CC (GED) will go up against Seven Districts (SVD) in the 16th game of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday (March 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the fantasy prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report ().

Gems Education have won one out of their three games and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last game against Z Games Strikers by six wickets. Seven Districts, meanwhile, have won one out of their two games and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last game against CSS Group by two wickets in a super over.

GED vs SVD Match Details

The 16th hame of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, at 11:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: GED vs SVD, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 16

Date and Time: March 9, 2023; 11:15 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

GED vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is primarily batting-friendly. Spinners have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots and score. Teams prefer chasing, with the average first innings score being 126.

Last 5 Matches (Sharjah Hundred League)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 126

Average second innings score: 143

GED vs SVD Form Guide (Sharjah Hundred League)

GED: L-W-L

SVD: L-W

GED vs SVD probable playing XIS for today’s match

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GED Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Salman, Balraj Singh, Salman Shahid, Shahzad Ali, Sajid Iqbal, Asim Arshad, Ali Teepu, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Ali Afridi, Mukhtiar Ahmed

SVD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SVD Probable Playing XI

Farman Ali, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Irfan, Haider Ali, Hafiz Almas, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Abubakar Khan, Muhammad Irshad

GED vs SVD Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Farman Ali (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 110.91)

Ali has been in good form with the bat, apart from being a safe wicketkeeper. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 110.91 in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Sajid Iqbal (3 matches, 131 runs, Strike Rate: 115.93)

Iqbal is the highest run scorer in the tournament with 131 runs in three games. He could be a decisive fantasy pick.

Top All-rounder Pick

Haider Ali (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.75)

Ali has been phenomenal with the ball and must be included in your fantasy team. He has picked up five wickets at an economy of 3.75 in two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Mukhtiar Ahmed (3 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

Ahmed has picked up two wickets at an economy of 9.00 in three games. He could be a great fantasy pick.

GED vs SVD match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Haider Ali

Ali has been in excellent form in this tournament. He has scalped five wickets in two games.

Ali Teepu

Teepu has been contributing to his team’s success with both bat and ball and could make an excellent captain. He has smashed 72 runs and picked up two wickets in three games.

Five Must-pick players with stats for GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Farman Ali 61 runs in 2 matches

Sajid Iqbal 131 runs in 3 matches

Haider Ali 5 wickets in 2 matches

Mukhtiar Ahmed 2 wickets in 3 matches

Ali Teepu 72 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

GED vs SVD Match Expert Tips

Haider Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this GED vs SVD game, click here.

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Hundred League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali

Batters: Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan

All-rounders: Farooq Mohammad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Asim Arshad, Ali Teepu, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Ali Afridi, Muhammad Irshad

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Hundred League

GED vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali, Salman Shahid

Batters: Raees Ahmed Ayan

All-rounders: Farooq Mohammad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Asim Arshad, Ali Teepu, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Mukhtiar Ahmed, Abubakar Khan

Poll : 0 votes