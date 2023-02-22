GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECIW Gibraltar, Match 5

Gibraltar Women (GIB-W) will go up against Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the fifth match at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gibraltar Women have lost as many as two games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Sweden Women by 10 wickets.

Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have won two in two and are placed atop the points table. They won their last match against Italy Women by 21 runs.

GIB-W vs ND-W Match Details

The fifth match of the ECIW Gibraltar will be played on February 22 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar, at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIB-W vs ND-W, ECIW Gibraltar, Match 5

Date and Time: February 22, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

GIB-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex offers a pitch that is primarily batting-friendly. The pacers will have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and can be seen troubling the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs.

Last 5 Matches (ECIW Gibraltar)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 105

Average second innings score: 49

GIB-W vs ND-W Form Guide (ECIW Gibraltar)

GIB-W: L-L

ND-W: W-W

GIB-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

GIB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GIB-W Probable Playing 11

Amy Valverde, Rosaleen Reilly, Christine McNally, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary, Julia Anson, Prabha Raghunath, Niamh Robeson, Rebecca Worth, Sally Barton, and Yanira Blagg.

ND-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ND-W Probable Playing 11

Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Hannah Landheer, and Isabel van der Woning.

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 211.42)

Babette has been batting really well alongside being a fantastic wicketkeeper. She has scored 74 runs in two matches.

Top Batter Pick

Sterre Kalis (2 matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 177.41)

Sterre has smashed 55 runs at a strike rate of 177.41 in two matches. She has looked in great touch and it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop her.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iris Zwiling (2 matches, 23 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 176.92 and Economy Rate: 5.75)

Zwiling has been performing well from both ends, scoring 23 runs and picking up two wickets. Her all-round contributions make her a lock-pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Annemijn Thomson (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Thomson has bowled beautifully and has been scalping regular wickets. She has taken three wickets at an economy of 5.50 in two matches.

GIB-W vs ND-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Babette de Leede

Babette, with the form she is in, would be the ideal choice for captaincy roles. She has amassed 74 runs in two matches.

Caroline de Lange

Caroline has been extremely economical while also taking three wickets in two matches. She could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Wednesday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Babette de Leede - 74 runs in 2 matches

Sterre Kalis - 55 runs in 2 matches

Iris Zwiling - 23 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Annemijn Thomson - 3 wickets in 2 matches

Caroline de Lange - 3 wickets in 2 matches

GIB-W vs ND-W match expert tips

Iris Zwiling could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - ECIW Gibraltar

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Annemijn van Beuge, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary

Bowlers: Amy Valverde, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Isabel van der Woning

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - ECIW Gibraltar

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batter: Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Annemijn van Beuge, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary

Bowlers: Amy Valverde, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson

