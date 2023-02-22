GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECIW Gibraltar, Match 5

Gibraltar Women (GIB-W) will go up against Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the fifth match at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Gibraltar Women have lost as many as two games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Sweden Women by 10 wickets.
Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have won two in two and are placed atop the points table. They won their last match against Italy Women by 21 runs.
GIB-W vs ND-W Match Details
The fifth match of the ECIW Gibraltar will be played on February 22 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar, at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GIB-W vs ND-W, ECIW Gibraltar, Match 5
Date and Time: February 22, 2023, 10.00 pm IST
Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar
GIB-W vs ND-W Pitch Report
The Europa Sports Complex offers a pitch that is primarily batting-friendly. The pacers will have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and can be seen troubling the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs.
Last 5 Matches (ECIW Gibraltar)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 105
Average second innings score: 49
GIB-W vs ND-W Form Guide (ECIW Gibraltar)
GIB-W: L-L
ND-W: W-W
GIB-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
GIB-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
GIB-W Probable Playing 11
Amy Valverde, Rosaleen Reilly, Christine McNally, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary, Julia Anson, Prabha Raghunath, Niamh Robeson, Rebecca Worth, Sally Barton, and Yanira Blagg.
ND-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
ND-W Probable Playing 11
Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Hannah Landheer, and Isabel van der Woning.
GIB-W vs ND-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Babette de Leede (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 211.42)
Babette has been batting really well alongside being a fantastic wicketkeeper. She has scored 74 runs in two matches.
Top Batter Pick
Sterre Kalis (2 matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 177.41)
Sterre has smashed 55 runs at a strike rate of 177.41 in two matches. She has looked in great touch and it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop her.
Top All-rounder Pick
Iris Zwiling (2 matches, 23 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 176.92 and Economy Rate: 5.75)
Zwiling has been performing well from both ends, scoring 23 runs and picking up two wickets. Her all-round contributions make her a lock-pick for this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Annemijn Thomson (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)
Thomson has bowled beautifully and has been scalping regular wickets. She has taken three wickets at an economy of 5.50 in two matches.
GIB-W vs ND-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Babette de Leede
Babette, with the form she is in, would be the ideal choice for captaincy roles. She has amassed 74 runs in two matches.
Caroline de Lange
Caroline has been extremely economical while also taking three wickets in two matches. She could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Wednesday.
5 Must-pick players with stats for GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Babette de Leede - 74 runs in 2 matches
Sterre Kalis - 55 runs in 2 matches
Iris Zwiling - 23 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches
Annemijn Thomson - 3 wickets in 2 matches
Caroline de Lange - 3 wickets in 2 matches
GIB-W vs ND-W match expert tips
Iris Zwiling could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League
GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede
Batters: Sterre Kalis
All-rounders: Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Annemijn van Beuge, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary
Bowlers: Amy Valverde, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Isabel van der Woning
GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League
GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede
Batter: Sterre Kalis
All-rounders: Iris Zwiling, Frederique Overdijk, Annemijn van Beuge, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary
Bowlers: Amy Valverde, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson