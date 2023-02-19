The 27th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Gallion CKT Club go up against the International Warriors (GKC vs INW) on Sunday, February 19. The ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GKC vs INW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gallion CKT Club have won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against the Emirates NBD CKT Club by 27 runs and will be looking to return to winning ways in this contest.

The International Warriors, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their three matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost their last game against the Infusion Invergy Lions by 19 runs.

With both teams entering this match on the back of losses, we could be in for an entertaining encounter.

GKC vs INW Match Details

The 27th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League played on February 19 at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gallion CKT Club vs International Warriors, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 27.

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 4:30 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE.

GKC vs INW Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground has been in favor of batters in the last couple of matches. Bowlers have struggled to control the flow of runs on this ground with a fast outfield. We could be in for a high-scoring encounter on Sunday.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 173 runs.

GKC vs INW Form Guide (Last Match)

Gallion CKT Club: L.

International Warriors: W.

GKC vs INW probable playing 11s for today’s match

GKC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Gallion CKT Club heading into this crucial encounter.

GKC Probable Playing 11

Safeer Tariq, Sandeep Singh, Shahan Akram, Wasim Naeem, Waqas Ahmed I, Usman Bajwa, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Kaleem, Sayed M Saqlain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Altaf.

INW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the International Warriors heading into this must-win match-up.

INW Probable Playing 11

Nizakat Ali, Varun Kumar-1, Irfan Razzak, Gurkirat Singh Kochar, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Samay Mishra, Husein Juzar, Shayan Khan, Lucky Abbas, Usman Azim, Dylan Krishan.

GKC vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sandeep Singh (Three matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 168.25)

Sandeep Singh is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 168.25 in three matches, making him a must-have in your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter pick

Amjad Gul (Two matches, 62 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 158.97 and Economy Rate: 8.00)

Amjad Gul is a reliable batter who can also contribute a few wickets with the ball. He has scored 62 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 158.97, while also scalping four wickets.

Gul's all-round ability makes him a solid option for your GKC vs INW Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Israr Ahmed (Three matches, one wicket and 41 runs, Economy Rate: 15.00 and Strike Rate: 136.67)

Israr Ahmed will be a key figure for Gallion CKT Club with the ball and could also make a handy contribution with the bat on Sunday. He has scored 41 runs while picking up one wicket in three matches, and will look to continue contributing in both departments.

Top Bowler pick

Ranjith Nair (One match, three wickets and 15 runs, Economy Rate: 7.75 and Strike Rate: 88.24)

Ranjith Nair can make a huge impact on Sunday due to his ability to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scalped three wickets in one match at an economy rate of 7.75, while also scoring 15 runs so far in this year's ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Ranjith is also a must-have on your GKC vs INW Dream11 fantasy outfit.

GKC vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

Amjad Gul

Amjad Gul is a dependable bet for your team's captaincy due to his consistent all-round performances in this tournament. He has scored 62 runs while scalping four wickets in two matches, and could contribute once again on Sunday.

Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh could be a good choice for the captaincy option as he will be a key figure for the Gallion CKT Club with the bat. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 168.25 in three matches and will look to continue his good form in this upcoming match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GKC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Waqas Ahmed I: 166 runs in three matches.

Amjad Gul: 62 runs and four wickets in two matches.

Sandeep Singh: 106 runs in three matches.

Safeer Tariq: 72 runs in three matches.

Waqar Ahmad: Four wickets in three matches.

GKC vs INW match expert tips

Waqas Ahmed I could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this GKC vs INW match, click here!

GKC vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

Gallion CKT Club vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Gallion CKT Club vs International Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Safeer Tariq.

Batters: Amjad Gul, Waqas Ahmed I, Azeem Siddiqui, Shayan Khan.

All-rounders: Israr Ahmed, Imran Bhatti.

Bowlers: Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Ranjith Nair, Waqar Ahmad.

GKC vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

Gallion CKT Club vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

GKC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Safeer Tariq.

Batters: Amjad Gul, Waqas Ahmed I, Azeem Siddiqui, Shayan Khan, Rehan Shah.

All-rounders: Imran Bhatti.

Bowlers: Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Waqar Ahmad, Zaib Pirzada.

