GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 17 & 18

Gozo CC (GOZ) will be up against Royal Strikers (RST) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta games at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Friday (February 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs RST fantasy prediction.
Gozo have won one of their two games and are sixth in the points table. They won their last game against Mater Dei by one run. The Strikers, meanwhile, have lost two games and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last game against Swieqi United by nine wickets.
GOZ vs RST Match Details
The 17th & 18th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 3 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta, at 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: GOZ vs RST, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 17 & 18
Date and Time: February 3, 2023; 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.
GOZ vs RST Pitch Report
The track at the Marsa Sports Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 80.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 70
Average second innings score: 80
GOZ vs RST Form Guide (Last match)
Gozo CC: W
Royal Strikers: L
GOZ vs RST probable playing XIs for today’s match
GOZ Injury/Team News
No major injury update
GOZ Probable Playing XI
Waseem Abbas, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob(C), Senthil Raj, Josemon Paulson, Stivey Roy, Bibek Basnet, Indika Perera, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Mohammed Rafeeque
RST Injury/Team News
No major injury update
RST Probable Playing XI
Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, J Mathew, Arjun Jose, Sanjay Sanju, Anil Alocious, Chamkaur Singh, Naga Arigala, Priyan Pushparajan(C), Roshan Lorance, Thanseer Thahir
GOZ vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Senthil Raj (2 matches, 42 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)
Senthil is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 42 runs in two games at a strike rate of 200.00.
Top Batter pick
Darshit Patankar (1 match, 1 run, Strike Rate: 100.00)
Patankar didn’t make a big impression in the first game but will look to change things around here.
Top All-rounder pick
Anil Alocious (2 matches, 76 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 194.87 and Economy Rate: 7.50)
Alocious is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 194.87 and has also picked up one wicket.
Top Bowler pick
Jais Mathew (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 14.75)
Mathew has had decent exploits with the ball. He has picked up three wickets in two games.
GOZ vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices
Anil Alocious
Alocious is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 76 runs and picked up one wicket in two games.
Priyan Pushparajan
Pushparajan is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this game. He has scored ten runs in two games and also picked up a wicket.
Five Must-picks with players stats for GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Anil Alocious 1 wicket and 76 runs in 2 matches
Jais Mathew 3 wickets in 2 matches
Josemon Paulson 56 runs in 2 matches
Senthil Raj 42 runs in 2 matches
Abhilash Kannatheyil 4 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches
GOZ vs RST match expert tips
Anil Alocious could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in your fantasy team, considering his recent form.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this GOZ vs RST match, click here.
GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17 & 18, Head-to-Head League
GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj
Batters: Darshit Patankar, Chamkaur Singh
All-rounders: Anil Alocious, Priyan Pushparajan, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera
Bowlers: Jaison Jerome, Jais Mathew, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Sandeep Sasikumar
GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17 & 18, Grand League
GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj
Batters: Darshit Patankar, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance
All-rounders: Anil Alocious, Priyan Pushparajan, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera
Bowlers: Jaison Jerome, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Sandeep Sasikumar