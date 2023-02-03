GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 17 & 18

Gozo CC (GOZ) will be up against Royal Strikers (RST) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta games at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Friday (February 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs RST fantasy prediction.

Gozo have won one of their two games and are sixth in the points table. They won their last game against Mater Dei by one run. The Strikers, meanwhile, have lost two games and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last game against Swieqi United by nine wickets.

GOZ vs RST Match Details

The 17th & 18th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 3 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta, at 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GOZ vs RST, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 17 & 18

Date and Time: February 3, 2023; 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

GOZ vs RST Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 80.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 70

Average second innings score: 80

GOZ vs RST Form Guide (Last match)

Gozo CC: W

Royal Strikers: L

GOZ vs RST probable playing XIs for today’s match

GOZ Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GOZ Probable Playing XI

Waseem Abbas, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob(C), Senthil Raj, Josemon Paulson, Stivey Roy, Bibek Basnet, Indika Perera, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Mohammed Rafeeque

RST Injury/Team News

No major injury update

RST Probable Playing XI

Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, J Mathew, Arjun Jose, Sanjay Sanju, Anil Alocious, Chamkaur Singh, Naga Arigala, Priyan Pushparajan(C), Roshan Lorance, Thanseer Thahir

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Senthil Raj (2 matches, 42 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Senthil is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 42 runs in two games at a strike rate of 200.00.

Top Batter pick

Darshit Patankar (1 match, 1 run, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Patankar didn’t make a big impression in the first game but will look to change things around here.

Top All-rounder pick

Anil Alocious (2 matches, 76 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 194.87 and Economy Rate: 7.50)

Alocious is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 194.87 and has also picked up one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Jais Mathew (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 14.75)

Mathew has had decent exploits with the ball. He has picked up three wickets in two games.

GOZ vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices

Anil Alocious

Alocious is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 76 runs and picked up one wicket in two games.

Priyan Pushparajan

Pushparajan is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this game. He has scored ten runs in two games and also picked up a wicket.

Five Must-picks with players stats for GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Anil Alocious 1 wicket and 76 runs in 2 matches

Jais Mathew 3 wickets in 2 matches

Josemon Paulson 56 runs in 2 matches

Senthil Raj 42 runs in 2 matches

Abhilash Kannatheyil 4 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

GOZ vs RST match expert tips

Anil Alocious could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in your fantasy team, considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this GOZ vs RST match, click here.

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17 & 18, Head-to-Head League

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj

Batters: Darshit Patankar, Chamkaur Singh

All-rounders: Anil Alocious, Priyan Pushparajan, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera

Bowlers: Jaison Jerome, Jais Mathew, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Sandeep Sasikumar

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17 & 18, Grand League

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GOZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj

Batters: Darshit Patankar, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance

All-rounders: Anil Alocious, Priyan Pushparajan, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera

Bowlers: Jaison Jerome, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Sandeep Sasikumar

