GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 6

The Gauhati Town Club will go up against the 91 Yards Club (GTC vs NYC) in the sixth match of the Guwahati Premier League on Tuesday, February 21. The Judges Field in Guwahati will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GTC vs NYC playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Gauhati Town Club won their opening match against West Guwahati Club by eight wickets and are second in the points table. They will be keen to make it two wins out of two on Tuesday.

The 91 Yards Club, on the other hand, lost their opening match against City Cricket Club by five wickets and are fifth in the points table. They will want to make a comeback and pick up their first win of this year's Guwahati Premier League in this contest.

With both teams searching for a win, we could be in for an entertaining encounter on Tuesday.

GTC vs NYC Match Details

The sixth match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 21 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 06:00 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club, Guwahati Premier League, Match 6.

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

GTC vs NYC Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. However, there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 142 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Guwahati Premier League)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 142.

Average second innings score: 148.

GTC vs NYC Form Guide (Guwahati Premier League)

GTC: W.

NYC: L.

GTC vs NYC probable playing 11s for today’s match

GTC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Gauhati Town Club heading into this contest.

GTC Probable Playing 11

Nasir Ullah, Vijay Gautam, Pradyaun Saikia, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Saahil Jain, Dhruv Borah, Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Avinav Choudhury, Gokol Sharma, Ranjit Mali.

NYC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the 91 Yards Club ahead of this must-win encounter.

NYC Probable Playing 11

Kunal Sakia, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Dubey, Biplab Saikia, Ishan Ahmed, Sunil Lachit, Hridip Deka, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sharma, Pritish Ray.

GTC vs NYC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Ullah (One match, zero runs, Strike Rate: 0)

Nasir Ullah is an excellent wicketkeeper who took three catches in the last match. Though he fell for a duck in his previous match, he has managed to score 644 runs in 41 matches overall and is a good option for your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Pradyaun Saikia (One match, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 114.71)

Pradyaun Saikia was the top scorer in the last match for his team with 39 runs at a strike-rate of 114.71. He is in great touch and is a must-have on your GTC vs NYC Dream11 fantasy outfit.

Top All-rounder Pick

Avinav Choudhury (One match, zero runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 0 and Economy Rate: 6.25)

Avinav Choudhury was brilliant with the ball in the last match, picking up two wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.25. His services with the bat weren’t needed last time around, but he is a quality all-rounder who can contribute in that department when needed.

This makes him a solid option for your fantasy team for Tuesday's match.

Top Bowler Pick

Ranjit Mali (One match, four wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Ranjit Mali was sensational in the last match, scalping four wickets at a supeb economy rate of 5.50. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock-pick for your GTC vs NYC Dream11 fantasy team.

GTC vs NYC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kunal Sharma

Kunal Sharma bowled with an economy rate of 6.33 and also scalped one wicket in the last game. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game as he looks to continue his good form.

Gokol Sharma

Gokol Sharma is a genuine all-rounder who can impact a game’s results in both the batting and bowling department. He scored 22 runs in the last match and could be a valuable option for your GTC vs NYC Dream11 fantasy outfit's captaincy.

5 Must-pick players with stats for GTC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nasir Ullah: Zero runs in one match.

Pradyaun Saikia: 39 runs in one match.

Avinav Choudhury: Two wickets in one match.

Ranjit Mali: Four wickets in one match.

Kunal Sharma: One wicket in one match.

GTC vs NYC match expert tips

Avinav Choudhury could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for Tuesday's match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this GTC vs NYC match, click here!

GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah.

Batters: Pradyaun Saikia, Saahil Jain, Siddhesh Wath, Biplab Saikia.

All-rounders: Avinav Choudhury, Gokol Sharma.

Bowlers: Akash Sengupta, Ranjit Mali, Pritish Ray, Mukhtar Hussain.

GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah.

Batters: Pradyaun Saikia, Saahil Jain, Kunal Sharma, Biplab Saikia.

All-rounders: Avinav Choudhury, Gokol Sharma, Sunil Lachit.

Bowlers: Akash Sengupta, Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain.

