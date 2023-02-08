GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for UAE T20, Qualifier 1

The first qualifier match of the UAE T20 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) go up against Desert Vipers (VIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, February 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Giants finished atop the points table with seven wins from their 10 league stage matches. They won their last match against Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets.

Vipers, on the other hand, also won seven out of their 10 league stage games and finished second in the standings. They lost their last match against Gulf Giants by 25 runs.

GUL vs VIP Match Details

The first qualifier match of the UAE T20 will be played on February 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

GUL vs VIP, UAE T20, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 8 February 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

GUL vs VIP Pitch Report

The track has largely supported batters but the pacers will also get plenty of help. There will be ample pace and bounce on offer for the bowlers. However, there may not be much in it for spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score here being 145.

Last 5 Matches (UAE T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 145

Average second-innings score: 152

GUL vs VIP Form Guide (UAE T20)

GUL: W-W-W

VIP: L-W-W-L-W

GUL vs VIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

GUL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GUL Probable Playing 11

Tom Banton, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Dominic Drakes, Tom Helm, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmed.

VIP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VIP Probable Playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shiraz Ahmed.

GUL vs VIP Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (10 matches, 223 runs, Strike Rate: 113.20)

Billings has been a very safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He has scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 113.20 in 10 matches.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (10 matches, 465 runs, Strike Rate: 155.52)

Hales looks to be in fine touch with his bat, scoring in bulk for his team. He has amassed 465 runs at a strike rate of 155.52 in 10 matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (8 matches, 88 runs and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 112.82 and Economy Rate: 6.15)

Wiese has been phenomenal, particularly with the ball this season. He has scored 88 runs and also scalped 15 wickets in eight matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sheldon Cottrell (9 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.38)

Cottrell is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly. He has picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 8.38 from nine matches.

GUL vs VIP match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Hales has been batting brilliantly and his regular performances make him an ideal choice for captaincy roles. He has smashed 465 runs in 10 matches.

David Wiese

Wiese has scored 88 runs and also scalped 15 wickets in eight matches. He has proved himself to be one of the most valuable players in this tournament.

5 Must-pick players with stats for GUL vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sam Billings: 223 runs in 10 matches

Alex Hales: 465 runs in 10 matches

David Wiese: 88 runs and 15 wickets in 8 matches

Sheldon Cottrell: 12 wickets in 9 matches

James Vince: 321 runs in 8 matches

GUL vs VIP match expert tips

David Wiese could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head-to-Head League

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction - UAE T20

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Tom Banton.

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, James Vince.

All-rounders: David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Helm.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction - UAE T20

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Tom Banton.

Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince.

All-rounders: David Wiese, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Colin de Grandhomme.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Jake Lintott, Matheesha Pathirana.

