GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women's T20 Blaze, Match 14

The 14th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will see Guyana Women (GY-W) square off against Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Trinidad & Tobago Women have won two of their last four matches. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. Trinidad & Tobago Women will give it their all to win the match but Guyana Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GY-W vs TT-W Match Details

The 14th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will be played on May 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GY-W vs TT-W, Match 14

Date and Time: 27 May, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Barbados Women and Windward Islands Women, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

GY-W vs TT-W Form Guide

GY-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TT-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

GY-W vs TT-W Probable Playing XI

GY-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shemaine Campbelle (c & wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffianna Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Realeanna Grimmond, Mandy Mangru, Nyia Latchman, Ashmini Munisar, Cyanna Retemiah.

TT-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Djenaba Joseph, Selene O’Neil, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kirbyina Alexander, Shalini Samaroo, Samara Ramnath, Karishma Ramharack, Steffie Soogrim, KD Jazz Mitchell.

GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Boyce is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Cooper

D Joseph and B Cooper are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Mangru played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Kirby

L Kirby and S Grimmond are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ramnath is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mohammed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mohammed and K Schultz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Fraser is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GY-W vs TT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammed

A Mohammed will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. A Mohammed has gained 247 points in the last four matches.

L Kirby

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Kirby the captain of the grand league teams as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. She has gained 237 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for GY-W vs TT-W, Match 14

S Grimmond

L Kirby

S Campbelle

A Mohammed

C Fraser

Guyana Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guyana Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle.

Batters: B Cooper.

All-rounders: S Grimmond, S Gajnabi, L Kirby, S Ramnath, K Alexander.

Bowlers: A Mohammed, K Schultz, P Millington, A Munisar.

Guyana Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle.

Batters: B Cooper.

All-rounders: S Grimmond, S Gajnabi, L Kirby, S Ramnath.

Bowlers: A Mohammed, K Schultz, P Millington, A Munisar, C Fraser.

Poll : 0 votes