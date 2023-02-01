GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 11 & 12

Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will lock horns with Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta games at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on February 01. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

With these being the first few games, both teams will like to win and kickstart their climb to the top of the points table.

GZZ vs BBL Match Details

The 11th & 12th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on February 1 at 05:30 pm and 08:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GZZ vs BBL, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 11 & 12

Date and Time: February 1, 2022; 05:30 pm & 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

GZZ vs BBL Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last three games here being 102.

Last 3 Matches (ECS T10 Malta)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 102

Average second innings score: 84

GZZ vs BBL Form Guide (ECS T10 Malta)

GZZ: -

BBL: -

GZZ vs BBL probable playing XIs for today’s match

GZZ Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GZZ Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Khan, Fazil Rehman, Mehboob Ali, Glen Tavilla, Faiz Ullah, Bilal Khan, Sawab Khan, Adnan Anwar, Riaz Ashraf, Majid Javed, Farrukh Mughal

BBL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BBL Probable Playing XI

Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Suresh Dobal, Devendra Negi, Ravi Pal, Prajwal Kohad, Narendar Negi, Pavan Kalyan, Partha Das, Attinder Singh, Vikas Bisht

GZZ vs BBL Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adnan Anwar (0 matches, 0 runs, Strike Rate: 0)

Anwar is making his debut and is expected to deliver good results. He could fetch some extra fantasy points with his glovework.

Top Batter Pick

Zeeshan Khan (31 matches, 612 runs, Strike Rate: 153)

Khan has amassed 612 runs at a strike rate of 153 in 31 T10 games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Narendar Negi (11 matches, 167 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 139.16 and Economy Rate: 9.46)

Negi has scored 167 runs and scalped four wickets in 11 T10 games. He could prove to be a great differential pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehboob Ali (14 matches, 192 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 225.88 and Economy Rate: 8.03)

Ali has scored 192 runs and picked up seven wickets in 14 T10 games. His all-round contributions make him a lock-pick.

GZZ vs BBL match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Narendar Negi

Negi's ability to contribute points with both bat and ball make him an excellent choice for captaincy roles. He has scored 167 runs and scalped four wickets in 11 T10 games.

Bilal Khan

Bilal is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has managed 71 wickets in 53 T20Is for Oman.

Five Must-pick players with stats for GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gaurav Maithani 415 runs in 32 games

Zeeshan Khan 612 runs in 31 games

Narendar Negi 167 runs and 4 wickets in 11 games

Mehboob Ali 192 runs and 7 wickets in 14 games

Devendra Negi 18 wickets in 18 games

GZZ vs BBL match expert tips

Narendar Negi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this GZZ vs BBL match, click here.

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 11 & 12, Head-to-Head League

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Anwar

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Pavan Kalyan

All-rounders: Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Prajwal Kohad, Narendar Negi, Majid Javed

Bowlers: Mehboob Ali, Bilal Khan, Devendra Negi

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 11 & 12, Grand League

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Anwar

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Glen Tavilla

All-rounders: Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Prajwal Kohad, Narendar Negi, Majid Javed

Bowlers: Mehboob Ali, Bilal Khan, Devendra Negi

Poll : 0 votes