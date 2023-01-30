GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 1 & 2

Gozo Zalmi will lock horns with Mater Dei in back-to-back ECS Malta T10 matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

With these being the inaugural matches, both teams would like to win and kickstart their climb to the top spot of the points table.

GZZ vs MTD Match Details

The 1st and 2nd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on January 30. The games are set to start at 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs MTD, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 1 and 2

Date and Time: 30th January 2022, 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

GZZ vs MTD Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is bowler-friendly. The pacers will enjoy good swing and bounce, and can be seen troubling the batters. Teams would like to field first and then gauge how the pitch behaves, so they can adapt their game accordingly.

Last 5 Matches (ECS T10 Malta)

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 77

Average second innings score: 65

GZZ vs MTD Form Guide (ECS T10 Malta)

GZZ: - Playing first game of the tournament

MTD: - Playing first game of the tournament

GZZ vs MTD probable playing 11s for today’s match

GZZ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GZZ Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Khan, Fazil Rehman, Mehboob Ali, Glen Tavilla, Faiz Ullah, Bilal Khan, Sawab Khan, Adnan Anwar, Riaz Ashraf, Majid Javed, Farrukh Mughal

MTD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MTD Probable Playing 11

Samuel Stanislaus, Michael Nazir, Muthu Kumaran, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus, Shrijay Patel, Faisal Naeem, Muhammad Zubair, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh

GZZ vs MTD Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shrijay Patel (18 matches, 231 runs, Strike Rate: 140)

Patel has scored 231 runs in 18 T10 matches at a healthy strike-rate of 140. He can fetch some extra fantasy points with his glovework.

Top Batter Pick

Zeeshan Khan (31 matches, 612 runs, Strike Rate: 153)

Khan has been batting brilliantly and has amassed 612 runs at a strike-rate of 153 in 31 T10 matches he has played so far. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Nazir (26 matches, 224 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.46 and Economy Rate: 9.36)

Nazir is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 224 runs while scalping 17 wickets in 26 T10 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehboob Ali (14 matches, 192 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 225.88 and Economy Rate: 8.03)

Ali has scored 192 runs while picking up seven wickets in 14 T10 matches. His all-round contributions make him a lock-pick for your team.

GZZ vs MTD match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Michael Nazir

Nazir has scored 224 runs while scalping 17 wickets in 26 T10 matches. His stats are a proof that he could be a suitable option for captaincy roles in your fantasy team.

Bilal Khan

Bilal is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs on Monday. He has managed to scalp 71 wickets in 53 T20Is for Oman.

5 Must-pick players with stats for GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shrijay Patel - 231 runs in 18 matches

Zeeshan Khan - 612 runs in 31 matches

Michael Nazir - 224 runs and 17 wickets in 26 matches

Mehboob Ali - 192 runs and 7 wickets in 14 matches

Samuel Stanislaus - 969 runs and 14 wickets in 47 matches

GZZ vs MTD match expert tips

Michael Nazir could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 1 & 2, Head-to-Head League

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shrijay Patel, Adnan Anwar

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi

All-rounders: Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir, A Qadeer

Bowlers: Mehboob Ali, Bilal Khan, Pintu Ghosh

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 1 & 2, Grand League

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Anwar, Sam Aquilina

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi

All-rounders: Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir, A Qadeer

Bowlers: Mehboob Ali, Bilal Khan, Pintu Ghosh

