GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 19 & 20 

Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will be up against Victoria Lions (VLS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Gozo Zalmi have won as many as two matches and are second in the points table. They beat Bugibba Blasters by five wickets in their last match.

Victoria Lions, on the other hand, have lost both of their first two matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost to Southern Crusaders by nine wickets in their last match.

GZZ vs VLS Match Details

The 19th and 20th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 3 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa. The match is set to take place at 05:30 pm IST and 08:00 pm IST.

GZZ vs VLS, ECS T10 Malta, Match 19 & 20

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, 05:30 pm IST and 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

GZZ vs VLS Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score being 80.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 70

Average second-innings score: 80

GZZ vs VLS Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Gozo Zalmi: W-W

Victoria Lions: L-L

GZZ vs VLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

GZZ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GZZ Probable Playing 11

Adnan Anwar (c), Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed (wk), Michael Das, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Glen Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, David Marks.

VLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VLS Probable Playing 11

Milton Devasia (c), Aji Wilson, Rohan Rajan (wk), Alwin John, Adhith Rajan, Krishna Kumar, Jithin Jinesh, Tamil Selvan, Nibu John, Ajin Raj, Jineesh Varghese.

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adnan Anwar (2 matches, 79 runs, Strike Rate: 254.84)

Adnan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Friday. He has scored 79 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 254+ in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Mehboob Ali (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 221.74)

Mehboob Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gozo Zalmi in the ongoing season, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 221.74. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sawab Afridi (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Sawab Afridi is a quality player who could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets in two matches he played this season.

Top Bowler pick

Bilal Khan (2 matches, 22 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.50 and Economy Rate: 4.50)

Bilal has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this ongoing season. He has scored 22 runs and scalped two wickets as well.

GZZ vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Adhith Rajan

Adhith Rajan could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. In two matches, he has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of close to 127 and has picked up two wickets as well.

Fazil Rahman

Fazil Rahman can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 34 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 340 and also picked up a wicket in his two outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Adnan Anwar: 79 runs in 2 matches

Sawab Afridi: 4 wickets in 2 matches

Adhith Rajan: 33 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Bilal Khan: 22 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Mehboob Ali: 51 runs 2 matches

GZZ vs VLS match expert tips

Michael Das has been in great touch with the bat for his side so far this season. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 266+ and can also play a big knock in these upcoming matches.

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 19 & 20, Head-to-Head League

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Adnan Anwar.

Batters: Alwin John, Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed.

All-rounders: Milton Devasia, Fazil Rahman, Adhith Rajan, Shakir Afridi.

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Aji Wilson, Majid Javed.

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 19 & 20, Grand League

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Adnan Anwar.

Batters: Alwin John, Mehboob Ali, Michael Das.

All-rounders: Milton Devasia, Fazil Rahman, Adhith Rajan, Shakir Afridi.

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, David Marks, Jineesh Varghese.

