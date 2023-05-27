HK-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's East Asia Cup, Match 5

The 5th match of the Women's East Asia Cup will see Japan Women (JPN-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong Women have won two of their last three matches of the tournament. Japan Women, on the other hand, lost their last match to Hong Kong Women, but managed to secure a victory against China Women.

Japan Women have opened their account, but Hong Kong Women looks a formidable team.

HK-W vs JPN-W Match Details

The 5th match of the Women's East Asia Cup will be played on May 27 at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs JPN-W, Match 5

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Guanggong International Cricket Stadium, Guangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong Women and China Women, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

HK-W vs JPN-W Form Guide

HK-W - W W L

JPN-W - L W

HK-W vs JPN-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

L Cheung (wk), S Yee, P To, S Shahzad, K Chan, D Chan, A Cheung, T Chu, B Chan, A Siu, C Chan

JPN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kano (wk), E Oda, M Yoshioka, H Iwasaki, M Yanagida, A Chandel, H Goto, E Kusuda, K Ota, K Fujikawa, A Fujikawa

HK-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kano

A Kano is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. L Cheung is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Yee

P To and S Yee are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Oda played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Chan

K Chan and A Cheung are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Chan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and K Ota. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Siu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs JPN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 36 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

B Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Chan as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 1 run and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs JPN-W, Match 5

K Chan

K Ota

S Yee

A Siu

B Chan

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: E Oda, S Yee, P To

All-rounders: K Chan, A Cheung, D Chan

Bowlers: B Chan, K Ota, A Siu, E Kusuda Naim

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: E Oda, S Yee, P To

All-rounders: K Chan, A Cheung

Bowlers: B Chan, K Ota, A Siu, E Kusuda Naim, C Chan

Poll : 0 votes