HS vs JCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 5

The 5th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will see Hindokush Strikers (HS) squaring off against Junior Champions (JCH) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HS vs JCH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hindokush Strikers lost their last match against Pamir Legends by 8 runs. Junior Champions, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches of the tournament.

Junior Champions are struggling, which might pave way for Hindokush Strikers to open their account in the tournament.

HS vs JCH Match Details

The 5th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on May 5 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HS vs JCH, Match 5

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Maiwand Defenders and Junior Champions, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

HS vs JCH Form Guide

HS - N/R L

JCH - L L

HS vs JCH Probable Playing XI

HS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Afsar Zazai (wk), Amir Hamza Hotak, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Nijat Masood, Dawlat-Zadran, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz

JCH Playing XI

No injury updates

Wafiullah, Hizbullah Durrani, Sohail-Khan, Noman Shah (wk), Mohammad Haroon (c), Kamran Hotak, Allah Mohammad, Nasir Khan, Khalid Taniwal, Khalel Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad

HS vs JCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Shah

N Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Zazai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Durrani

H Durrani and I Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Rasooli played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Janat

A Hamza and K Janat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Hotak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ur Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Zadran and M Ur Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HS vs JCH match captain and vice-captain choices

K Janat

K Janat will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 62 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

D Zadran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Zadran as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 19 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HS vs JCH, Match 5

K Janat

D Zadran

D Rasooli

I Zadran

K Hotak

Hindokush Strikers vs Junior Champions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hindokush Strikers vs Junior Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: H Durrani, I Zadran, D Rasooli

All-rounders: K Janat, N Khan, A Hamza, K Hotak

Bowlers: K Ahmad, M Ur Rehman, D Zadran

Hindokush Strikers vs Junior Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: U Ghani, I Zadran, D Rasooli

All-rounders: K Janat, A Hamza, K Hotak

Bowlers: K Ahmad, M Ur Rehman, D Zadran, N Masood

