ICCV vs CRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Indian CC Vienna (ICCV) squaring off against Cricketer CC (CRC) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ICCV vs CRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Indian CC Vienna have won both of their last two matches. Cricketer CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches of the season.

Cricketer CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Indian CC Vienna are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ICCV vs CRC Match Details

The 32nd match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 14 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ICCV vs CRC, Match 32

Date and Time: 14th May 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Cricketer CC, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

ICCV vs CRC Form Guide

ICCV - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

CRC - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

ICCV vs CRC Probable Playing XI

ICCV Playing XI

No injury updates

Mehar Cheema (wk), Ranjit Singh, Kunal Joshi ©, Ahmad Ghani, Aman Chhabra, Shekil Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Saurabh Luthra, Wasif Saluja, Saurav Sharma, Gursewan Singh

CRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Waqar Zalmai, Bilal Zalmai ©, Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Bashir Ahmad (wk), Abdulwaseed Basit, Shafiq Safi, Masharaf Alikhel, Shahab Khan, Shadnan Khan

ICCV vs CRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Ahmad

B Ahmad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Cheema is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Singh

R Singh and S Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Messalhn played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Joshi

J Sadran and K Joshi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Zalmai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Saluja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Zalmai and W Saluja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Alikhel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ICCV vs CRC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Zalmai

B Zalmai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 472 points in the last six matches.

W Saluja

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Saluja as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 166 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ICCV vs CRC, Match 32

B Zalmai

W Saluja

R Singh

J Sadran

W Zalmai

Indian CC Vienna vs Cricketer CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indian CC Vienna vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad

Batters: S Messalhn, R Singh

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, K Joshi, J Sadran

Bowlers: W Saluja, W Zalmai, M Alikhel, S Khan

Indian CC Vienna vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad, M Cheema

Batters: S Messalhn, R Singh, H Singh

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, K Joshi, J Sadran

Bowlers: W Saluja, W Zalmai

