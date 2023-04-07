IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 29

The 29th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) go up against UAE Champions (UC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report. ().

Interglobe Marine have won two out of their three matches and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against Colatta Chocolates by eight wickets.

UAE Champions, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their three matches and are 15th in the points table. They lost their last match against Seven Districts by eight wickets.

IGM vs UC Match Details

The 29th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League played on April 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match is set to take place at 2:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs UC, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 29

Date and Time: 7 April, 2023, 2:00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

IGM vs UC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground has been quite helpful to the batters. Bowlers keeping their lines and lengths tight would essentially be doing well on this track.

Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely and score runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 110 runs.

IGM vs UC Form Guide (Last Match)

Interglobe Marine: W

UAE Champions: L

IGM vs UC probable playing 11s for today’s match

IGM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem(wk), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan(C), Vishnu Sukumaran, Shahnawaz Khan, Nasir Faraz, Hameed Khan, Basil Hameed, Umer Farooq, Danish Qureshi.

UC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

UC Probable Playing 11

Shereef Abooucker(c), Banty Nandy(wk), Manish Chouhan, Muhammad Usman, Noman Ali Khan, Rajesh Moily, Rehan Khan, Zoaib Haider, Naseem Gill, Zainul Bashar Bhuto, Ranchit Rai.

IGM vs UC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sandeep Singh (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 224.44)

Sandeep who has played decently in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 224.44 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Banty Nandy (3 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 135.71)

Banty has batted extremely well and he will be difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 57 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 135.71.

Top All-rounder pick

Rehan Khan (3 matches, 2 wickets and 53 runs, Economy Rate: 15.64 and Strike Rate: 170.97)

Rehan will be a key figure for UAE Champions with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 170.97 in three matches, while also picking up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Touqeer Riyasat (3 matches, 2 wickets and 37 runs, Economy Rate: 7.67 and Strike Rate: 194.74)

Touqeer is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs in the lower middle order. He has fetched two wickets while scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 194.74 in three matches.

IGM vs UC match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil Hameed

Basil is a quality all-rounder who has scored 37 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 127.59. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Friday.

Rehan Khan

Rehan can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for UAE Champions in both the departments. He has scored 53 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IGM vs UC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sandeep Singh: 101 runs in 3 matches

Rehan Khan: 53 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Touqeer Riyasat: 37 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Banty Nandy: 57 runs in 3 matches

Umer Farooq-I: 2 wickets in 3 matches

IGM vs UC match expert tips

Sandeep Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Banty Nandy, Vishnu Sukumaran

All-rounders: Umer Farooq-I, Basil Hameed, Rehan Khan, Shahnawaz Khan

Bowlers: Touqeer Riyasat, Danish Qureshi, Zoaib Haider

IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

IGM vs UC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Asif Mumtaz, Banty Nandy

All-rounders: Umer Farooq-I, Basil Hameed, Rehan Khan, Ranchit Rai

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Taimoor Bhatti, Noman Ali-Khan.

