IGM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Z Games Strikers won their last match against 11 Ace by five wickets. The Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against Karwan CC by three wickets.

The Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the match, but the Z Games Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs ZGS Match Details

The 10th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 will be played on March 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs ZGS, Match 10

Date and Time: March 04, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Colatta Chocolates and Ocean 7, where a total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IGM vs ZGS Form Guide

IGM - L

ZGS - W

IGM vs ZGS Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (c & wk), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Shahnawaz Khan, Hameed Khan, Umer Farooq, Danish Qureshi, Touqeer Riyasat, and Asif Mumtaz.

ZGS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umer Yasin (wk), Safeer Tariq, Lovepreet Singh, Ahaan Fernandes, Zainullah Zain (c), Sagheer Afridi, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammed Ismail, Sardar Bahzad, and G Fernandes.

IGM vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Singh

T Riyasat and L Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Amin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Fernandes

U Farooq and G Fernandes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Bharwal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ali and H Bharwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Altaf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IGM vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 51 runs in the last match.

H Bharwal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Bharwal as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs ZGS, Match 10

L Singh

Y Kaleem

G Fernandes

H Bharwal

F Altaf

Interglobe Marine vs Z Games Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Z Games Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: Y Kaleem, S Singh

Batters: L Singh, T Riyasat, S Amin

All-rounders: G Fernandes, U Farooq, A Malik

Bowlers: M Ali, F Altaf, H Bharwal

Interglobe Marine vs Z Games Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: Y Kaleem, S Singh

Batters: L Singh, T Riyasat

All-rounders: G Fernandes, U Farooq, A Malik

Bowlers: M Ali, F Altaf, H Bharwal, D Qureshi

