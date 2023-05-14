IH-W vs SCC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Women's League, Match 1

The 1st match of the RCA T20 Women's League will see Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) squaring off against Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IH-W vs SCC-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to get off to a positive start.

Sorwathe CC Women will give it their all to win the match, but the Indatwa Hampshire Women are likely to prevail in this encounter.

IH-W vs SCC-W Match Details

The 1st match of the RCA T20 Women's League will be played on May 14 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IH-W vs SCC-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 14th May 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

IH-W vs SCC-W Form Guide

IH-W - Will be playing their first match

SCC-W - Will be playing their first match

IH-W vs SCC-W Probable Playing XI

IH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gisele Ishimwe, Justine Ingabire, Sifa Ingabire, Cynthia Tuyizere, Henriette Ishimwe (c), Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Sarah Uwera (wk), Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana

SCC-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Divine Ishimwe, Henriette Isimbi, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Alice Ikuzwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Niyonizera Josiane, Nyisabiteka Berena (wk), Akingeneye Delphine, Muragijemaria Cesalia, Rosine Irera

IH-W vs SCC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uwera

S Uwera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Berena is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Stokell

S Ingabire and G Ishimwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Henriette played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

A Ikuzwe and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Nyirankundineza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Rosine

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Delphine and I Rosine. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Muhawenimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IH-W vs SCC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Ishimwe

G Ishimwe will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

H Ishimwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ishimwe as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IH-W vs SCC-W, Match 1

G Ishimwe

H Ishimwe

J Nyirankundineza

A Ikuzwe

A Delphine

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: S Ingabire, G Ishimwe

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, J Nyirankundineza, M Jose, A Ikuzwe

Bowlers: A Delphine, I Rosine, I Muhawenimana, M Maria

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Sorwathe CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: G Ishimwe

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, J Nyirankundineza, M Jose, A Ikuzwe, U Sylivia

Bowlers: A Delphine, I Rosine, I Muhawenimana, M Maria

