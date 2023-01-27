IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, 1st Semi Final

India Women Under 19 (IN-W U19) will take on New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-W U19) in the first semi-final match at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

India Women Under 19 topped the Group 1 of the Super Six stage as they won three of their four matches. New Zealand Women Under 19, on the other hand, won all of their four Super Six stage matches.

New Zealand Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but India Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Match Details

The first semi-final match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 27 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has a batting pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for batters. The pitch also helps pacers who may get an early swing.

The last match played on this pitch was between England Women U19 and West Indies Women U19, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Form Guide

IN-W U19 - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

NZ-W U19 - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, and Sonam Yadav.

NZ-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Anna Browning, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Izzy Sharp (c), Tash Wakelin, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Natasha Codyre, Abigail Hotton, and Kayley Knight.

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Gaze is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Sehrawat

G Plimmer and S Sehrawat are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Gongadi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Verma

S Verma and A Browning are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Wakelin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Kashyap

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Chopra and M Kashyap. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Devi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Browning

A Browning is one of the best players in the New Zealand Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 339 points in the last four matches of the season.

S Verma

S Verma is one of the best picks in the India Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 307 points in the last five matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, 1st Semi-Final

G Plimmer

A Browning

S Verma

M Kashyap

S Sehrawat

India Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Sehrawat, G Plimmer, T Gongadi

All-rounders: A Browning, T Wakelin, S Verma

Bowlers: P Chopra, A Devi, M Kashyap, N Codyre

India Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Sehrawat, G Plimmer

All-rounders: A Browning, T Wakelin, S Verma, A Hotton

Bowlers: P Chopra, A Devi, M Kashyap, N Codyre

