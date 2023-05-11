INA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Match 7

The 7th match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see Indonesia (INA) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Indonesia have won one of their last two matches. Singapore, too, secured victories in one of their two appearances.

Indonesia will give a tough fight, but Singapore are a better team and are likely to prevail in this encounter.

INA vs SIN Match Details

The 7th match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 11 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA vs SIN, Match 7

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Cambodia and Philippines, where a total of 356 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

INA vs SIN Form Guide

INA - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SIN - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

INA vs SIN Probable Playing XI

INA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Kadek Gamantika ©, Ketut Prastika, Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Anjar Tadarus, Rojerio Koda

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Bhadelia, Adwitya Bhargava, Aman Desai (wk), Amjad Mahboob, Anantha Krishna, Anish Paraam, Avi Dixit, Navin Param, Raoul Sharma, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan

INA vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Desai

A Desai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ramdoni is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Param

N Param and A Rahman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Tadarus played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Edward

R Sharma and A Edward are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Hawoe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mahboob

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bhargava and A Mahboob. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Achar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Edward

A Edward will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 100 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

A Bhargava

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Butt as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 5 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for INA vs SIN, Match 7

A Bhargava

N Param

A Edward

A Mahboob

R Sharma

Indonesia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Desai

Batters: N Param, A Tadarus

All-rounders: D Hawoe, A Edward, K Gamantika, A Bhargava

Bowlers: A Achar, A Mahboob, G Arta, A Bhargava

Indonesia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Desai

Batters: N Param

All-rounders: D Hawoe, A Edward, K Gamantika, A Bhargava, A Dixit

Bowlers: A Krishna, A Mahboob, G Arta, A Bhargava

