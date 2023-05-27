INB vs TRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Indo Bulgarian (INB) squaring off against MU Trakia (TRK) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INB vs TRK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

MU Trakia have won three of their last 10 matches. Indo Bulgarian, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches of the season.

MU Trakia will give it their all to win the match, but Indo Bulgarian are expected to win this encounter.

INB vs TRK Match Details

The 27th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 27 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INB vs TRK, Match 27

Date and Time: 27 May, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MU Pleven and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 93 runs were scored for the loss of nine wickets.

INB vs TRK Form Guide

INB - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

TRK - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

INB vs TRK Probable Playing XI

INB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Arham, Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt (c & wk), Mevin Alex, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Zain Mustafa, Rifat Hossain, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Arun Joy, Amal Thomas, Alan Jose

TRK Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mohammad Isa, Muhammed Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

INB vs TRK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Soulat

Z Soulat is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance of scoring big. N Ibrahim is another good pick for today's encounter.

Batters

B Tahiri

A Dunbar and B Tahiri are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. A Raikundalia played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Mishra

G Singh and P Mishra are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Patel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 match are W Khan and D Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in the death overs. A Khan is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

INB vs TRK match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mishra

P Mishra will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has accumulated 285 points in the last four matches.

B Tahiri

Since the pitch is a well-balanced one, B Tahiri is also a good option as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 293 points in the last three matches

5 Must-Picks for INB vs TRK, Match 27

B Tahiri

P Mishra

A Dunbar

W Khan

D Patel

Indo Bulgarian vs MU Trakia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting and bowling, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top of the order and bowl their full quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points.

Indo Bulgarian vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Soulat

Batters: B Tahiri, A Dunbar, A Raikundalia

All-rounders: P Mishra, G Singh, R Singh

Bowlers: D Patel, A Zaidi, W Khan, A Khan

Indo Bulgarian vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Soulat

Batters: B Tahiri, A Dunbar

All-rounders: P Mishra, G Singh, R Singh, M Jones

Bowlers: D Patel, A Zaidi, W Khan, A Khan

