IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 6

The sixth match of the Group A of the European Cricket League T10 will see the Independent CC (IPC) go up against Hornchurch (HOR) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, February 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Independent CC have won one out of their two matches and are second in the Group A points table. They lost their last encounter against Darmstadt CC by 34 runs.

Hornchurch, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two matches and are fourth in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Tallinn Stallions by eight wickets.

IPC vs HOR Match Details

The sixth match of the Group A of the European Cricket League T10 played on February 28 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The match is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST.

IPC vs HOR, European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 6

Date and Time: 28 February, 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

IPC vs HOR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

IPC vs HOR Form Guide (Last Match)

Independent CC: L

Hornchurch: W

IPC vs HOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

IPC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IPC Probable Playing 11

Tom Nightingale, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier(c), CJ Peatfield, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Jack Brown, Morgan Clayton(wk), Jake Roussel, Kieran Le Gallez.

HOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HOR Probable Playing 11

GE Clarke, George Hankins(C), Adeel Malik-l, Paul Murray, lee Gilbert, Chris Sains, Myles Wells, Ronnie Saunders, Billy Gordon, Luke Edwards, Joe Defreitas.

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Paul Murray (2 matches, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Paul has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking to change things around today. He has scored seven runs in two matches at a strike rate of 100.00.

Top Batter pick

George Hankins (2 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 229.63)

George has been batting brilliantly, and his consistent performances make him an ideal pick. He has scored 62 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 229.63.

Top All-rounder pick

Matthew Stokes (2 matches, 32 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 246.15 and Economy Rate: 10.25)

Mathew has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 32 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Jake Roussel (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Jake has been phenomenal with the ball this season. He has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

IPC vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Stokes

Matthew could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 32 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 246.15 while also scalping three wickets.

George Hankins

George can be a good choice for captaincy as he is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match. He has scored 62 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 229.63.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IPC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Matthew Stokes: 32 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Jake Roussel: 3 wickets in 2 matches

George Hankins: 62 runs in 2 matches

Billy Gordon: 25 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Nathan Le Tissier: 39 runs in 2 matches

IPC vs HOR match expert tips

Matthew Stokes could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A Match 6, Head-to-Head League

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batters: George Hankins, Nathan Le Tissier, Tom Nightingale, Chris Sains.

All-rounders: Matthew Stokes, Billy Gordon, Anthony Stokes.

Bowlers: Jake Roussel, Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Malik-l.

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A Match 6, Grand League

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batters: George Hankins, CJ Peatfield, Tom Nightingale, Chris Sains.

All-rounders: Matthew Stokes, Billy Gordon, Ronnie Saunders.

Bowlers: William Peatfield, Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Malik-l.

