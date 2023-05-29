BAR vs IST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 39

The 39th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Istanbul KSK (IST) squaring off against Barbarians CC (BAR) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Monday, May 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs IST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Barbarians CC have won five of their last eight matches. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have prevailed on five out of six occasions.

Barbarians CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAR vs IST Match Details

The 39th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 29 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs IST, Match 39

Date and Time: 29th May 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indo Bulgarian and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

BAR vs IST Form Guide

BAR - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

IST - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

BAR vs IST Probable Playing XI

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Fayyaz, Dimo Nikolov ©, Usman ul Haq, Vasil Hristov (wk), Hristo Ivanov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shahid Haidari, Hammad Farooq, Omer Malik, Shabbir Esmail, Vishal Kumar

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Hesh Moghaddam, Syed Ali, Zohaib Iqbal

BAR vs IST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Turkmen

I Turkmen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Farooq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

I Ataullah and I Elec are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Moshin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozbek

A Ahmadhel and M Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Krasimirov is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Isa Turkmen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Malik and M Isa Turkmen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ozturk is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAR vs IST match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 557 points in the last five matches.

I Elec

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Elec as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 354 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAR vs IST, Match 39

M Ozbek

I Elec

D Krasimirov

A Ahmadhel

V Kumar

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Farooq

Batters: I Elec

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, A Turkmen, M Fayyaz, D Krasimirov, V Kumar, A Ahmadhel

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, O Malik

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Farooq

Batters: I Elec

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, M Fayyaz, D Krasimirov, V Kumar, A Ahmadhel

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, O Malik, Z Iqbal

Poll : 0 votes