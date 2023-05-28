IST vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 31

The 31st match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Istanbul KSK (IST) squaring off against Indo Bulgarian (INB) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IST vs INB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Indo Bulgarian have won five of their last seven matches. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have been victorious in all their five appearances.

Indo Bulgarian have produced proficient performances, but the Istanbul KSK are expected to continue their winning momentum.

IST vs INB Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 28 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IST vs INB, Match 31

Date and Time: 28th May 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indo Bulgarian and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

IST vs INB Form Guide

IST - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

INB - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

IST vs INB Probable Playing XI

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Hesh Moghaddam, Syed Ali, Zohaib Iqbal

INB Playing XI

No injury updates

Prakash Mishra ©, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shafquat Khan (wk), Rohit Dhiman, Rakesh Yadav, Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov, Arjun Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Prashant Verma, Lavesh Sharma

IST vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Turkmen

I Turkmen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Lodhi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

B Tahiri and I Elec are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Moshin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozbek

M Jones and M Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Mishra is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Isa Turkmen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ozturk and M Isa Turkmen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Turkmen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IST vs INB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Jones

M Jones will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 425 points in the last three matches.

I Elec

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Elec as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 354 points in the last four matches

5 Must-Picks for IST vs INB, Match 31

M Ozbek

I Elec

M Jones

P Mishra

B Tahiri

Istanbul KSK vs Indo Bulgarian Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Istanbul KSK vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Turkmen

Batters: I Elec, B Tahiri

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, A Turkmen, R Dhiman, P Mishra, M Jones, G Singh

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen

Istanbul KSK vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Turkmen

Batters: I Elec, B Tahiri, T Moshin

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, A Turkmen, P Mishra, M Jones

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, Z Iqbal

Poll : 0 votes