PLO vs IST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see BSCU MU Plovdiv (PLO) squaring off against Istanbul KSK (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday, May 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PLO vs IST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

BSCU MU Plovdiv have won five of their last 10 matches. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have seven victories in nine appearances.

BSCU MU Plovdiv will give it their all to win the match, but the Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PLO vs IST Match Details

The 47th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 31 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PLO vs IST, Match 47

Date and Time: 31st May 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Barbarian CC and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 50 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PLO vs IST Form Guide

IST - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PLO - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

PLO vs IST Probable Playing XI

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Hesh Moghaddam, Syed Ali, Zohaib Iqbal

PLO Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Sufyan ©, Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi (wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Abischek Kumarasamy

PLO vs IST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Makhdoomi

R Makhdoomi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Lodhi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

Z Asif and I Elec are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Sufyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozbek

A Turkmen and M Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Naveed is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Isa Turkmen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Rehman and M Isa Turkmen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ozturk is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PLO vs IST match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Asif

Z Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 670 points in the last nine matches.

I Elec

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Elec as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 447 points in the last six matches

5 Must-Picks for PLO vs IST, Match 47

M Ozbek

I Elec

Z Asif

M Sufyan

U Naveed

Istanbul KSK vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BSCU MU Plovdiv vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: I Elec, M Sufyan, Z Asif, T Moshin

All-rounders: M Ozbek, A Turkmen, U Naveed

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, M Ozturk, F Rehman

BSCU MU Plovdiv vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: I Elec, M Sufyan, Z Asif, T Moshin

All-rounders: M Ozbek, A Turkmen, U Naveed

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, M Ozturk, R Dambal

