IST vs TRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Istanbul KSK (IST) squaring off against MU Trakia (TRK) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IST vs TRK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

MU Trakia have won three of their last 10 matches. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches of the season.

MU Trakia will give it their all to win the match, but the Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IST vs TRK Match Details

The 28th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 27 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IST vs TRK, Match 28

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MU Pleven and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 93 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

IST vs TRK Form Guide

IST - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

TRK - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

IST vs TRK Probable Playing XI

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Majid Ali, Zaid Soulat (wk), Waleed Khan (c), Dave Patel, Abdur Khan, Nasif Ibrahim, Abbas Zaidi, Lawangin Mukhtar, Arya Raikundalia, Rizwan Ali-I, Ibrahim Butt

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen (c), Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mohammad Isa, Muhammed Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

IST vs TRK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Soulat

Z Soulat is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ibrahim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

M Ali and I Elec are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Raikundalia played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozbek

S Ali and M Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Turkmen is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Patel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Khan and D Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IST vs TRK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozbek

M Ozbek will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 375 points in the last three matches.

D Patel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Patel as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 593 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for IST vs TRK, Match 28

S Ali

M Ozbek

I Elec

W Khan

D Patel

Istanbul KSK vs MU Trakia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Istanbul KSK vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Soulat

Batters: I Elec

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, A Turkmen

Bowlers: D Patel, A Zaidi, W Khan, A Khan, Z Iqbal, M Isa Turkmen

Istanbul KSK vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Soulat

Batters: I Elec

All-rounders: M Ozbek, S Ali, A Turkmen

Bowlers: D Patel, M Isa Turkmen, W Khan, A Khan, Z Iqbal, M Turkmen

Poll : 0 votes