JAB vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 19

The 19th match of the ECS Milan T10 2023 will see Janjua Brescia squaring off against Albano (JAB vs ALB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday, April 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAB vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Albano have lost each of their last two matches and desperately need to get back to winning ways. Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches in this year's ECS Milan T10 and will look to prolong their winning streak.

Albano will give it their all to win the match, but Janjua Brescia are expected to win what should be a nail-biting encounter.

JAB vs ALB Match Details

The 19th match of the ECS Milan T10 2023 will be played on April 27 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Albano vs Janjua Brescia, Match 19, ECS T10 Milan 2023.

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically asture will be able to score on this pitch, but the pacers and spinners are likely to enjoy better outings.

Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Brescia Cricket Club and Cricket Stars Inn, where a total of 186 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

JAB vs ALB Form Guide

Albano - Won zero of their last two matches.

Janjua Brescia - Won three of their last three matches.

JAB vs ALB Probable Playing XI

ALB Injury Updates

No injury updates for Albano ahead of this must-win encounter.

ALB Playing XI

Anmol Singh, Hamid Nasir I, Ravinder Singh (c), Ajay Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Hardeep Singh, Monu Lal, Kuldip Singh (wk), Jasvir Kumar, Gurjit Singh.

JAB Injury Updates

No major injury updates for Janjua Brescia heading into this ECS T10 Milan 2023 contest.

JAB Playing XI

Vibhor Yadav, Naeem Ahmad, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Ahmadullah Safi, Bachittar Singh, Haseeb Abdul (c), Farhad Ali (wk), Nasir Mehmood, Mohammad Afzal, Zahid Ali.

JAB vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Ali

F Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this ECS T10 Milan 2023 match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Ali is expected to play well once again in this match as well.

A Singh is another good pick for you to consider adding to your JAB vs ALB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

V Yadav

N Ahmad and V Yadav are the two best batter picks for your JAB vs ALB Dream11 fantasy team. Z Ali played exceptionally well in the last tournament, so he is also a good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit.

All-rounders

M Lal

M Lal and K Lal are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. They are both expected to bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs.

D Cheema could be another good pick for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Safi

The top bowler picks for your JAB vs ALB Dream11 team are B Singh and A Safi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, improving their chances of picking up wickets.

N Mehmood is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 Milan 2023 contest.

JAB vs ALB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lal

M Lal will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your JAB vs ALB Dream11 team captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match, having earned 292 points in the last two matches.

D Cheema

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Cheema the captain of your grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs. Cheema has earned 165 points in the last two matches and will want to add to that tally in this game.

5 Must-Picks for JAB vs ALB, Match 19

A Safi

V Yadav

K Lal

M Lal

D Cheema

Albano vs Janjua Brescia Match Expert Tips

The pitch is well-balanced and there will be opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Hence, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs in your JAB vs ALB Dream11 fantasy team.

Making them your team's captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Albano vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Albano vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head to Head League)

Wicket-keeper: F Ali.

Batters: V Yadav.

All-rounders: K Lal, H Saad, M Lal, D Cheema, R Singh.

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood, A Nirman.

Albano vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Albano vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: F Ali.

Batter: V Yadav.

All-rounders: K Lal, H Saad, M Lal, D Cheema, R Singh.

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood, A Nirman.

Poll : 0 votes