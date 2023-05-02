JAB vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 44

The 44th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) square off against Janjua Brescia (JAB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday, May 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs JAB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bergamo Cricket Club have won three of their last seven matches. Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, has won five of their last seven matches. Bergamo Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match but Janjua Brescia is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs JAB Match Details

The 44th match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 2 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs JAB, Match 44

Date and Time: 2 May, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers but batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BCC vs JAB Form Guide

BCC - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

JAB - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

BCC vs JAB Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Baljit- Singh (c), Satwinder Ram, Pramod Kumar Sudida (wk), Kamaljit Singh-I, Dara Shikoh, Mandeep- Singh, Khurram Shahzad II, Sonu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Ahtasham Javaid, Jaspreet- Singh.

JAB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bachittar Singh, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Ahmadullah Safi, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Haseeb Abdul (c), Nasir Mehmood, Mohammad Afzal, Zahid Ali.

BCC vs JAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar

P Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Yadav

M Singh and V Yadav are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Lal

D Shikoh and K Lal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Safi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Singh and A Safi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Shahzad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs JAB match captain and vice-captain choices

D Shikoh

D Shikoh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Shikoh has earned 425 points in the last eight matches.

V Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Yadav the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has earned 578 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs JAB, Match 44

A Safi

V Yadav

K Lal

D Shikoh

J Ram

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar.

Batters: V Yadav, M Singh.

All-rounders: K Lal, B Singh, J Ram, D Shikoh.

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood, K Shahzad.

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar.

Batters: V Yadav, M Singh, Z Ali.

All-rounders: K Lal, B Singh, J Ram, D Shikoh.

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood.

