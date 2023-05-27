JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women's T20 Blaze, Match 15

The 15th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will see Jamaica Women (JAM-W) squaring off against Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Windward Islands Women have won two of their last four matches. Jamaica Women have also won two of their last four matches of the season. Windward Islands Women will give it their all to win the match but Jamaica Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Match Details

The 15th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will be played on May 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM-W vs WWI-W, Match 15

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Windward Islands Women and Barbados Women, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Form Guide

JAM-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

WWI-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

JAM-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

JAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Natasha McLean, Kate Wilmott, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Sherene Burnett, Nicole Campbell, Chedean Nation, Celina Whyte.

WWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Cassey Williams (wk), Kimone Homer, Malika Edward, Nerissa Crafton, Tracy Byron, Pearl Etienne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Carena Noel, Jannillea Glasgow, Amiah Gilbert.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Williams

R Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N McLean is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Nation

V Watts and C Nation are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Crafton played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Fletcher

A Fletcher and Z James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Waisome is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Q Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Whyte and Q Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Noel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JAM-W vs WWI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Fletcher has gained 344 points in the last four matches.

Q Joseph

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Q Joseph the captain of the grand league teams as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. She has gained 359 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for JAM-W vs WWI-W, Match 15

C Whyte

A Fletcher

Z James

Q Joseph

N Waisome

Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Williams.

Batters: V Watts, C Nation.

All-rounders: A Fletcher, S Taylor, N Waisome, P Etienne, Z James.

Bowlers: C Noel, C Whyte, Q Joseph.

Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Williams.

Batters: C Nation.

All-rounders: A Fletcher, S Taylor, N Waisome, P Etienne, Z James.

Bowlers: C Noel, C Whyte, Q Joseph, J Glasgow.

