JCH vs MD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 4

The 4th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will see Maiwand Defenders (MD) squaring off against Junior Champions (JCH) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Maiwand Defenders will be playing their first match since their last match got abandoned due to rain. Junior Champions, on the other hand, lost their last match against Pamir Legends by 212 runs.

Junior Champions are yet to prove their talent, while Maiwand Defenders will look to trust their experienced players to open their account.

JCH vs MD Match Details

The 4th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on May 3 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JCH vs MD, Match 4

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hindokush Strikers Inn and Pamir Legends, where a total of 437 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

JCH vs MD Form Guide

JCH - L

MD - N/R

JCH vs MD Probable Playing XI

JCH Playing XI

No injury updates

Suleiman Arabzai, Hizbullah Durrani, Sohail-Khan, Noman Shah (wk), Mohammad Haroon (c), Kamran Hotak, Allah Mohammad, Nasir Khan, Yama Arab, Khalel Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad

MD Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul-Malik, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Yamin- Ahmadzai, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar

JCH vs MD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Shah

N Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Alikhil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Durrani

H Durrani and Noor Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Arabzai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

H Shahidi and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shinwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Arab and K Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JCH vs MD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

A Omarzai will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

H Shahidi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Shahidi as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JCH vs MD, Match 4

H Shahidi

S Shinwari

A Omarzai

S Arabzai

K Hotak

Junior Champions vs Maiwand Defenders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Junior Champions vs Maiwand Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: H Durrani, S Arabzai

All-rounders: N Khan, A Omarzai, H Shahidi, S Shinwari, K Hotak

Bowlers: K Ahmad, Y Arab, B Ahmad

Junior Champions vs Maiwand Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: Noor Ali

All-rounders: N Khan, A Omarzai, H Shahidi, S Shinwari, K Hotak, Y Ahmadzai

Bowlers: K Ahmad, Y Arab, B Ahmad

