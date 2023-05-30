JER-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will see Jersey Women (JER-W) squaring off against Germany Women (GR-W) at the Grainville in St Saviour on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JER-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Germany Women won their last match against Turkey Women by 10 wickets. Jersey Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against Italy Women by seven wickets.

Jersey Women will give it their all to win the match, but Germany Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JER-W vs GR-W Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will be played on May 30 at the Grainville in St Saviour. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JER-W vs GR-W, Match 5

Date and Time: May 30 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grainville, St Saviour

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Italy Women and France Women, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JER-W vs GR-W Form Guide

JER-W - W

GR-W - W

JER-W vs GR-W Probable Playing XI

JER-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Charlie Miles (wk), Maria Da Rocha, Trinity Smith, Chloe Greechan (c), Analise Merritt, Mia Maguire, Grace Wetherall, Aimee Aikenhead, Erin Duffy, Georgia Mallet, Erin Gouge

GR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Asmita Kohli, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Emma Bargna, Sharmaine Mannan, Milena Beresford, Shravya Kolcharam, Rameesha Shahid, Suzanne McAnanama

JER-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Miles

C Miles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Maguire is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Doddaballapur

M Da Rocha and A Doddaballapur are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Mannan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Greechan

C Gough and C Greechan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kohli is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mallet

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Gouge and G Mallet. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are expected to bowl in death overs. E Bargana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JER-W vs GR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Greechan

C Greechan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Kohli

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Kohli as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JER-W vs GR-W, Match 5

A Merritt

G Mallet

C Gough

A Kohli

C Greechan

Jersey Women vs Germany Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jersey Women vs Germany Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Miles, M Maguire

Batters: A Doddaballapur

All-rounders: C Gough, A Kohli, C Greechan, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Mallet, E Gouge, E Duffy, E Bargana

Jersey Women vs Germany Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Miles

Batters: A Doddaballapur

All-rounders: C Gough, A Kohli, C Greechan, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Mallet, E Gouge, E Duffy, E Bargana, M Beresford

