JER-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2, Match 7

The 7th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will see Jersey Women (JER-W) squaring off against Turkey Women (TUR-W) at the Grainville in St Saviour on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JER-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Turkey Women have lost both of their last two matches. Jersey Women, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in all two appearances.

Turkey Women will certainly be under the pump, and Jersey Women are expected to continue their winning momentum.

JER-W vs TUR-W Match Details

The 7th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will be played on May 30 at the Grainville in St Saviour. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JER-W vs TUR-W, Match 7

Date and Time: 30th May 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany Women and Jersey Women, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

JER-W vs TUR-W Form Guide

JER-W - W L

TUR-W - L L

JER-W vs TUR-W Probable Playing XI

JER-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Charlie Miles (wk), Maria Da Rocha, Trinity Smith, Chloe Greechan ©, Analise Merritt, Mia Maguire, Grace Wetherall, Aimee Aikenhead, Erin Duffy, Georgia Mallet, Erin Gouge

TUR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Burcu Taylan ©, Hatice Okcu, Kubra Canavarci, Ozlem Essiz, Gulhatun Keles, Goksu Ayan, Yaprak Karadogan (wk), Gulce Cengiz, Rumeysa Alp, Ezgi Nur Kilic, Rabia Sahan

JER-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Miles

C Miles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Maguire is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Da Rocha

M Da Rocha and G Wetherall are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Kilic played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Greechan

T Smith and C Greechan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Merritt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mallet

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Gouge and G Mallet. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Duffy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JER-W vs TUR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Greechan

C Greechan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 7 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

A Merritt

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Merritt as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 57 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JER-W vs TUR-W, Match 7

A Merritt

G Mallet

E Duffy

E Gouge

C Greechan

Jersey Women vs Turkey Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jersey Women vs Turkey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Miles

Batters: E Kilic, G Wetherall

All-rounders: T Smith, C Greechan, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Mallet, E Gouge, E Duffy, G Cengiz, R Sahan

Jersey Women vs Turkey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Miles

Batters: E Kilic, M Da Rocha

All-rounders: T Smith, C Greechan, A Merritt

Bowlers: G Mallet, E Gouge, E Duffy, G Cengiz, R Sahan

