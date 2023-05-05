The 2nd semi final match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Brescia Cricket Club (BRE) squaring off against Jinnah Brescia (JIB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Friday, May 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Brescia Cricket Club have won seven of their last 10 matches. Jinnah Brescia, on the other hand, have won six of their last 10 matches.

Jinnah Brescia will give it their all to win the match, but Brescia Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRE vs JIB Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 5 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRE vs JIB, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Milan United and Albano, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BRE vs JIB Form Guide

BRE - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

JIB - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

BRE vs JIB Probable Playing XI

BRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad (c), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

JIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasnat Ahmed, Mirza Umair (wk), Asad Tanveer (c), Sharukh Nawaz, Muhammad Mohy Rizwan, Shahbaz Masood, Mustafa Ghulam, Waqas Siyar, Rizwan Muhammad, R Tanweer, Waseem Ahmad

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Dullu

Y Dullu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Umair is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Hussain

B Hussain and S Masood are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaudhary played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Mudassar

A Tanveer and R Mudassar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Q Sajjad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Naveed and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRE vs JIB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mudassar

R Mudassar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 777 points in the last ten matches.

Q Sajjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Q Sajjad as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 662 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for BRE vs JIB, 2nd Semi Final

R Mudassar

Q Sajjad

W Ahmad

S Singh

A Tanveer

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu

Batters: B Hussain

All-rounders: R Mudassar, Q Sajjad, A Tanveer, W Ahmad, A Raza

Bowlers: J Singh, I Naveed, S Singh, J Muhammaad

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu

Batters: N Chaudhary

All-rounders: R Mudassar, Q Sajjad, A Tanveer, W Ahmad, A Raza

Bowlers: J Singh, I Naveed, S Singh, J Muhammaad

