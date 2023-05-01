JRO vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 5

The 5th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Jolly Rovers (JRO) squaring off against Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Monday, May 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JRO vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jolly Rovers lost their first match of the tournament against Muthoot Microfin by 2 runs. Prathibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Jolly Rovers have a talented squad, but Prathibha Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JRO vs PRC Match Details

The 5th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 1 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRO vs PRC, Match 5

Date and Time: 1st May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between BK 55 and AGORC, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

JRO vs PRC Form Guide

JRO - L

PRC - W L

JRO vs PRC Probable Playing XI

JRO Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Nikhil-T, Anand Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Dhwaj Raichura, M Rabin-Krishna, Sreerag VK, S Abhiram, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, Akhin Sathar

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sreenath K (wk), Arun KA, Rahul Dev, Akshay Manohar, Akshay T K, Renjith Raveendran, Rakesh KJ, Aswanth S Sankar, Vinil TS, Midhun P K, Sharafuddeen NM, Rajeev Pillai

JRO vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Azharuddeen

M Azharuddeen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Sreenath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A KA

V Puthur and A KA are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Krishnan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R KJ

A S Sankar and R KJ are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Vinil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Midhun PK and M Nidheesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Manohar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JRO vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

A KA

A KA will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 163 runs in the last two matches.

M Nidheesh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Nidheesh as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 26 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for JRO vs PRC, Match 5

A KA

M Nidheesh

A S Sankar

M Azharuddeen

R KJ

Jolly Rovers vs Prathibha Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jolly Rovers vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A KA, V Puthur, A Krishnan

All-rounders: R KJ, AS Sankar, T Vinil, R Raveendran

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, Midhun PK, A Manohar

Jolly Rovers vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A KA, V Puthur, A Krishnan

All-rounders: R KJ, AS Sankar, S VK

Bowlers: M Nidheesh, Midhun PK, A Manohar, A Sathar

Poll : 0 votes